As China tech M&A heats up, boutique advisers steal big banks' thunder

* Deals on track to beat last year's near-$50 bln record
* Small firms claim more than half of tech deal fees - data
* Deep ties from arranging finance for startups
* Growing China tech firms retain trust in boutique players
By Elzio Barreto and Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, April 29 Boutique Chinese financial
advisers are stealing a march on global investment banks as
deals pick up speed in the country's red-hot Internet industry,
turning deep ties to entrepreneurs, venture capital and private
equity firms into mounting fees.
Small shops like China Renaissance, Hina Group and Kilometre
Capital Management arranged crucial early-stage financing years
ago for then-startup firms that have developed into
billion-dollar businesses. Those tech firms haven't forgotten
the leg-up: boutique advisers banked 57 percent of tech merger
and acquisition fees so far in 2015, Thomson Reuters data shows,
nearly double last year's share.
As China transforms itself into a more services-oriented
economy and the government looks to bolster consumer demand,
Internet and tech startup companies have taken centre-stage,
raising billions of dollars from investors. China's tech sector
has seen $25.6 billion of M&A deals so far this year, on pace to
beat the record activity of $49.8 billion in all of 2014.
That is offering a growth opportunity for the boutique firms
that have grown up alongside new tech companies. Thriving on
deep connections, brokering deals between Internet entrepreneurs
they know personally, the little-known firms are frustrating
bankers representing global investment houses, and sector
watchers expect their share of business to keep growing.
"We want to beef up our M&A practice because we see that as
a big opportunity," said Fan Bao, founder and CEO of boutique
firm China Renaissance. "The long-term fundamentals for China's
new-economy companies are looking good."
Earlier this year, Bao personally brokered the $6 billion
deal between China's two largest taxi-hailing apps, Didi Dache
and Kuaidi Dache, backed by Chinese Internet giants Tencent
Holdings Ltd and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
respectively.
Bao had helped Didi Dache raise $15 million to help grow its
nascent business in 2013 - that initial relationship paid off
when Didi was looking for an advisor for its merger with Kuaidi.
'SMALL AND STICKY'
Fees on Chinese tech M&A deals reached an all-time high of
$87.1 million in 2014, compared with $11.3 million just five
years earlier. While Credit Suisse tops the board with $8.3
million in China tech M&A fees so far in 2015, China Renaissance
ranks second with an estimated $7.6 million, leading a pack of
similar domestic players.
"Basically, it's a small and sticky world of venture
capitalists and entrepreneurs who are behind these deals," the
Hong Kong-based head of M&A at a global investment banking firm
said.
"There is plenty of money waiting to go in and some of the
deals just require bringing the founders together. And boutiques
have an edge when it comes to doing that," the person added. The
source was not authorised to comment about rivals publicly.
In one example, when classified advertising site 58.com Inc
agreed to buy a 43.2 percent stake in smaller
competitor Ganji.com in a deal valued at $1.6 billion, boutique
firm Hina Group advised Ganji.com. China Renaissance worked with
a group of selling shareholders in Ganji.com, while Kilometre
Capital advised 58.com, sources with direct knowledge of the
deal said.
Firms 58.com and Ganji.com didn't immediately respond to
Reuters requests for comment on their decision to hire boutique
firms.
"The bigger picture here is, you got the best fundamentals
for potential M&A that we've had for years," said Robert
Partridge, Asia-Pacific private equity leader at consulting firm
EY. "These smaller boutique firms are really good at originating
deals and getting these marriages consummated."
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)