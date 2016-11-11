Chinese buyers seek insurance to protect against failed U.S. deals

Nov 11 Insurers have begun offering protection
for cross-border deals that might fall apart due to regulatory
scrutiny, targeting Chinese companies that are aggressively
pursuing acquisitions in the United States.
Britain's Aon Plc in the last year became the first
to offer a new type of coverage for deals that might face
opposition from the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment,
insurance executives and bankers said.
Other large brokers, including Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group
Plc, are also providing insurance from CFIUS risk.
CFIUS is a wing of the Treasury Department that examines
deals to determine the effect on national security. Its power to
scuttle transactions or demand divestitures hovers over certain
deals, especially as other U.S. authorities have raised concerns
about Chinese acquirers.
CFIUS protection comes in response to sellers' insistence
that Chinese buyers promise to pay a "reverse breakup fee" if a
deal is blocked, bankers and lawyers said.
CFIUS has already derailed a number of high-profile deals,
and President-elect Donald Trump's tough talk on China has made
the future of that country's investment in the United States
even less certain.
Yet increased regulatory scrutiny has not deterred a large
number of Chinese buyers from pursuing investments in the United
States as growth at home has slowed.
Outbound M&A volume from China has more than doubled so far
this year to nearly $196 billion, a record, according to Thomson
Reuters data. The United States accounts for nearly 30 percent
of these deals, making it the most targeted country.
Insurance is one way Chinese buyers can defend against
heightened regulatory risk, said David Shine, chairman of law
firm Paul Hastings' mergers and acquisitions practice.
"We are in new and developing territory with CFIUS," Shine
said.
AWAITING CLARITY
In January, CFIUS blocked Philips' $3.3 billion
proposed sale of lighting unit Lumileds to a consortium of Asian
buyers. The next month, China's Unisplendour Corp Ltd
scrapped a $3.8 billion investment in Western
Digital Corp after CFIUS said it would investigate the
transaction, and Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc said
it was declining a takeover offer from Chinese buyers because of
regulatory risks.
These risks could increase, since Trump has criticized
Chinese trade policy and raised questions about the future of
ties between the two countries.
That could mean premiums for CFIUS insurance will rise
substantially, or the product could be put on hold until Trump's
policy agenda becomes clearer, some insurance executives said.
But Elliot Konopko, a senior managing director in Aon's
strategic advisors and transaction solutions group, said he
expected demand for the product to remain high and even
increase.
Policyholders typically pay a premium of 10 percent to 15
percent of the reverse breakup fee, insurance executives said.
That compares with a 2 percent to 4 percent premium for other
types of M&A insurance.
CFIUS coverage premiums depend on the perceived riskiness of
the transaction. For example, deals in energy, aerospace and
technology sectors may draw more regulatory scrutiny.
"Premiums can be higher if there is something that raises an
eyebrow and it's no slam dunk," said David De Berry, chief
executive officer of insurance underwriter Concord Specialty
Risk. "But it may be lower if the insurance is just seen as a
security blanket."
BIG PREMIUMS
CFIUS insurance has been used in about a dozen deals,
industry executives said.
A Chinese consortium used this insurance in April when it
acquired U.S. printer maker Lexmark International Inc
for $3.6 billion, according to sources close to the deal.
The group, including Apex Technology Co and PAG Asia
Capital, had agreed to pay Lexmark $95 million if the merger was
terminated, according to regulatory filings. That means the
buyers may have paid a premium of $9.5 million to $14.3 million.
China Resources Microelectronics Ltd and Hua Capital
Management Co Ltd, which offered to buy Fairchild Semiconductor
last December, had also lined up deal insurance for the
transaction, according to people familiar with the matter.
But Fairchild could not get comfortable with the buyers and
said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission that there was an "unacceptable level of risk" that
CFIUS would reject a merger. Fairchild ultimately went with an
alternative bid from U.S.-based chip company ON Semiconductor
Corp.
Representatives of PAG Asia Capital, China Resources
Microelectronics and Hua Capital did not respond to requests for
comment.
"By virtue of its nature, the relationship between the U.S.
and China is complex and increasingly so," said Mario Mancuso, a
former CFIUS official who is now a partner in law firm Kirkland
& Ellis LLP's international trade and national security
practice. "(It) carries risk but also carries latitude for
creativity in deal terms."
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Additional reporting by
Liana Baker in San Francisco and Lauren Hirsch in New York;
Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Lisa Von Ahn)