China's Renaissance man nabs taxi ride ahead of foreign rivals

| HONG KONG, March 25
HONG KONG, March 25 When little-known Chinese
taxi-hailing app Didi Dache needed $15 million to grow its
business two years ago, a local upstart investment bank stepped
in to help it raise the funds from social networking giant
Tencent Holdings Ltd.
That paid off last month for Fan Bao, 44-year-old founder of
boutique firm China Renaissance, as Didi agreed to merge with
bigger rival Kuaidi Dache to create a $6 billion company. Didi
tapped Bao to put together the deal, sidestepping Wall Street
heavyweights like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley
that dominate China's $347 billion M&A market.
In a twist, Kuaidi also wanted Bao on its side, leaving
China Renaissance as sole financial adviser to both firms - a
rare feat even in China, where tycoons have struck deals over a
few drinks. "They both realized that the end-game was to come
together," Bao said in an interview.
Bao's ability to single-handedly broker the deal - and he's
a self-confessed adrenaline junkie - underscores the growing
clout of small and nimble corporate advisers in China,
presenting a new threat to more established global firms.
Bao convinced the CEOs of Didi and Kuaidi - which are backed
by Tencent and Alibaba respectively - to have dinner at
a Shenzhen hotel in late January. The next day, the two CEOs,
Bao and four others thrashed out the merger in a suite in the
city's Marriott Executive Apartments, a neutral venue away from
the firms' headquarters and the prying eyes of the media.
"We locked ourselves up until there was a compromise," Bao
said. "We were determined not to end the meeting without
reaching a deal."
'FRIENDSHIP FIRST'
Well-connected local firms like China Renaissance are seeing
a boom as entrepreneur-driven private businesses, particularly
in the technology sector, overtake state-owned companies to
drive investment banking revenues in China.
"Fan Bao is one of the most effective rainmakers in China
today," said Richard Ji, whose All Star Investments owns Didi
shares. "He's won friends among China's tech industry with his
charm and track record. And in Chinese culture, friendship comes
first."
Ji's All Star itself surprised many last year by helping
mobile phone maker Xiaomi Inc raise $1.1 billion.
.
"If you're looking for the best connected banker to broker a
deal in China, Fan Bao is your man," said a former colleague of
Bao's at a western bank. "His secret sauce is his connectivity
within China's venture capital community."
Bao declined to disclose the taxi app deal terms, but said
the key was to leave one company with a slightly upper hand in
the combined entity. For some global banks, working on both
sides of deals presents conflicts.
"For a 'friendly' merger, I'm less concerned about a firm
acting on both sides, especially as this will probably cut down
on the fees," said Mak Yuen Teen, associate professor at the
National University of Singapore Business School. "I'm sure both
parties are aware that the adviser is on both sides."
China Renaissance worked on $4.44 billion worth of Chinese
domestic M&A deals last year, an eightfold jump from the
previous year and beating Barclays Plc, HSBC,
Nomura Holdings and more established local rivals such
as GF Securities, Thomson Reuters data showed. Morgan Stanley
worked on $76.9 billion of deals last year.
With Bank of America, China Renaissance last year
advised e-commerce company JD.com on selling a 15 percent
stake to Tencent. In 2012, it advised Youku, with
Goldman and Allen & Co LLC, on its $1 billion takeover of Tudou.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bao, a mixed martial arts enthusiast whose office walls are
lined with pictures of racing cars, had long advised Didi in
various fundraising rounds and was close to CEO Wei Cheng. He
was introduced to Kuaidi CEO Dexter Chuanwei Lu in December
through a contact at venture capital firm Matrix Partners, a
Kuaidi shareholder.
Bao said he tried for more than a year to put the two taxi
app firms together, and finally got a call in early January to
help arrange the deal. His biggest challenge was to remain fair
to both sides and manage any potential conflicts.
Bao sees a growing business from foreign clients looking to
tap his China ties. Last month, China Renaissance helped
Australian e-commerce firm Ensogo sell a stake to
Chinese online discount retailer Vipshop Holdings.
The boutique firm plans to beef up its M&A practice and
sales and trading team as Chinese technology companies expand
overseas, raise capital at home and as international companies
seek a piece of China's booming Internet and e-commerce market.
"Our addressable market is growing much faster than the rest
of the economy," Bao said. "I really think we can ride the new
economy wave."
(Editing by Ian Geoghegan)