China credit strains rise as Beijing embraces failure

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 24 Credit warning
signs are flashing for heavily indebted Chinese semiconductor,
software and commodities firms as the government cautiously
steps aside to let market forces play a bigger role in deciding
winners and losers.
China's first-ever domestic bond default this month - a
missed interest payment from Shanghai Chaori Solar Energy
Science and Technology Co - shattered the belief
that Beijing would always bail out struggling companies.
"The Chaori default goes to show the government will begin
to let the market decide the fate of weak borrowers," said
Standard & Poor's analyst Christopher Lee in Hong Kong.
Lee said defaults would be "incremental but controlled" with
sectors including shipbuilding, metals and mining, and materials
among those showing the highest risk as China's economic growth
slows and banks tighten lending.
Chinese companies owe just over $1 trillion in domestic
bonds, of which 15.8 percent is coming due this year, Thomson
Reuters data showed.
While companies contacted by Reuters were confident they
could obtain credit, Chinese rating agencies have stepped up the
pace of downgrades. There were 77 companies downgraded in 2013,
more than triple the previous year's tally, according to ratings
agency China Chengxin.
A Reuters analysis of more than 2,600 Chinese companies
found credit metrics worsening across a range of industries. The
software sector was shouldering the heaviest credit burden with
an average of 3.4 times more debt than equity. Semiconductors -
a category which includes solar companies such as Chaori - had a
debt-to-equity ratio of 2.6.
Across all listed Chinese companies, the average
debt-to-equity ratio was 0.85 in 2013, according to Standard
Chartered.
It is unclear where China's government will draw the line on
letting market forces prevail. Premier Li Keqiang said in a news
conference on March 13 that Beijing was "reluctant to see
defaults of financial products but some cases are hard to
avoid."
But social stability has traditionally trumped market
reforms. If a major employer or a high-profile company were to
slip into distress, the government is all but certain to
intervene. The municipal government of Wuxi, for example, threw
a $150 million lifeline to struggling solar company Suntech
Power Holdings Co Ltd in October.
Local governments will be keen to protect companies that are
important tax payers and employers, but would be willing to let
smaller ones like Chaori fail, according to a Hong Kong-based
analyst with a U.S. bank, who declined to be identified.
18 YEARS TO REPAY
Materials companies look vulnerable as weak commodity prices
hurt profitability, leaving less money to repay debt. Although
the metals and mining sector's average debt-to-equity ratio is a
manageable 1.4, bond holders see rising risk and have demanded
higher yields for holding the debt.
Xinyu Iron and Steel Co Ltd for example, would
need almost 18 years to repay its total debt at the present rate
of cash generation. Its bonds due 2016 saw yields
rise 160 basis points this month alone to around 10 percent.
Xinyu did not immediately respond to emails and a phone call
seeking comment.
As a state-owned company, Xinyu would likely get government
help if it struggled to repay. Indeed, if Beijing failed to step
in when any state company faltered, that would set off louder
alarm bells among creditors.
Privately owned Nanjing Iron & Steel Co Ltd,
which has 4 billion yuan in bonds coming due in 2018
, said it had many funding channels available,
including U.S. dollar debt, stock holdings and bank loans.
"The bond is due in 2018. Our company has not made any
repayment plan since the time has not arrived yet," said Xi
Siwei, an official in the securities department at Nanjing.
Packaging materials company Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Co Ltd
, which has 590 million yuan in bonds due 2015
and an equal amount coming up for repayment in
2017, said the coming months were a boom season for
its business and cash flow would pick up, easing debt servicing
strains. If necessary, it could also sell some assets.
"The industrial land held by us is worth more than a billion
yuan ($161 million)," said board secretary Lishang Chen. "So
selling one or two plots of this land is sufficient to pay our
debt."
Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Co Ltd,
which owes 500 million yuan bonds due in 2016,
said rising bond market yields were of little concern because it
had no plans to issue new debt and bank interest rates were not
as high.
"The yield has nothing to do with our ability to repay the
debts," said board secretary Zhao Hongfeng. "We have no problem
in repaying the short-term debts."
WHAT IS NEXT
Beijing will continue to support companies that fit its
policy goals, which suggests large state-owned enterprises would
be rescued if they got into debt trouble, according to Steve
Wang, head of China research at Hong Kong-based boutique
investment bank REORIENT Group.
"We will not see a big-bang collapse but rather small fire
crackers in a 'no pain, no gain' process," Wang said.
Other credit problems may be lurking in harder-to-read areas
such as bank loans. News last week that a Chinese property
developer owing 3.5 billion yuan was at the edge of insolvency
highlighted that risk. About a third of Zhejiang Xingrun Real
Estate Co's borrowings came from individual investors.
While the better known property developers have access to
offshore markets, there may be more casualties among the smaller
players.
"Banks in any case aren't eager to provide loans and trust
loans are under scrutiny so the channels for smaller developers
are limited," said Manjesh Verma, Credit Agricole head of credit
research and strategy in Hong Kong.
Some 80 percent of China's 60.3 trillion yuan in total
corporate debt comes from bank loans. Trust loans and
microcredit accounted for 4.8 trillion.
China's big banks favour large, state-connected firms, which
leaves smaller companies more reliant on informal lending.
"Do we see more defaults in the near future? Yes, with a
move towards market-based pricing that is inevitable but, in the
near term, the scale of defaults will be relatively small and
this process will be managed throughout the process," said Mark
Capstick, a fund manager at FFTW in London.
($1=6.1965 Yuan)
