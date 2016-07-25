China's local government bond risks flow to yield-hungry foreign buyers

* Bonds issued by LGFVs hit the global market

* Around $4 bln of LGFV bonds issued this year

* Market seen growing to $30 bln in 2017

* LGFVs are often highly leveraged with weak cash flow

* Implicit government support doubtful amid rising defaults

HONG KONG, July 26 A combination of towering leverage, stunted cash flows and illusory guarantees could deliver a salutary lesson to foreign investors dabbling in the rising flow of bonds from Chinese local governments onto global markets.

Local Government Financial Vehicles (LGFVs), created by China's local authorities to bypass restrictions on their borrowing, have so far this year issued $3.4 billion of high-yielding dollar-denominated bonds, within reach of the $4 billion record for the whole of 2015.

Nomura estimates the market for these bonds will triple to $30 billion by 2017 as China steps up infrastructure projects and Beijing's determination to hit growth targets demands ever more credit.

That will constitute a growing proportion of the estimated 1 trillion yuan ($150 billion) of total LGFV bonds, as borrowers find it more costly to raise funds at home amid rising defaults.

In an era of ultra-low interest rates globally, top asset managers such as Schroder's, Blackrock and PIMCO are snapping up these products in the hunt for yield, even though they are mostly guaranteed by asset-light offshore subsidiaries of local government entities.

The asset managers did not respond to requests for comment.

"China LGFVs have weak fundamentals - the leverage is high, cash flows are weak and onshore banks are becoming selective in their lending," said Lombard Odier analyst Tracy Wang.

She said banks' reluctance to lend to LGFVs was one of the factors pushing them into bond financing.

But weak cash flows has not stopped LGFV bonds from selling.

Beijing Infrastructure Investment and Guangzhou Metro Group, two LGFVs that manage urban transport systems, were able to sell global bonds even though at the current pace of cash generation it would take them 324 and 750 years, respectively, to repay their debt, according to DBS Group Research.

SELECTIVE GUARANTEES

The investor appeal of LGFV bonds comes from expectations of government support in the event of a default, which secures investment grade rating for bonds that would otherwise be rated as junk.

Tianjin Binhai, which develops infrastructure in the Binhai new Area, would have been rated eight notches lower than its A3 rating from Moody's without the very high level of support from the Tianjin Government, according to Moody's, which said in March the vehicle had a "weak standalone profile with little commercial viability".

When it launched its $500 million, five-year bond in 2015, Tianjin Binhai received orders for over $1.9 billion as investors were attracted by its pricing at 245 basis points over corresponding U.S. Treasuries.

But recent bond failures suggest the assumption of support has never looked more doubtful, as authorities appear increasingly willing to sit on their hands when borrowers come unstuck.

In April last year, Baoding Tianwei Group failed to make an interest payment on a bond, the first time a state-owned firm had been allowed to default.

Investors say they tend to prefer LGFV bonds if they are linked to sectors that are critical to social well-being in China, such as urban metro operators, though these typically have the worst credit profiles.

At the other end of the spectrum were land development and affordable housing, which have a much lower priority for government and are therefore less likely to be bailed out.

"Legally there is no explicit guarantee from government. There is only the implicit government support that investors rely upon," said Carol Yuan, analyst with Aberdeen Asset Management.

To avoid getting burned, investors will have to lend a more critical eye to valuations, said Luke Spajic, Singapore-based portfolio manager for PIMCO.

"We believe LGFV debt trades quite rich. It's a growing asset class with the bulk of the demand curve being local. Credit quality differentiation should play a great role in the future," he said. ($1 = 6.6796 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Lisa Jucca and Will Waterman)