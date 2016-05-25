China's economic planning body invites Citigroup to discuss foreign debt risks

SHANGHAI May 25 The National Development and
Reform Commission (NDRC), China's top economic planning agency,
recently invited Citigroup Inc for an exchange of views on
managing risks associated with Chinese firms issuing offshore
debt.
Topics discussed included global financial trends and
controlling the scale and risk of offshore corporate debt
issuance in the context of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy
outlook and movements in the yuan, a notice posted on the
commission's website said on Wednesday.
As recent Federal Reserve statements have appeared to
telegraph a probably rate hike in June, the second since the
global financial crisis, the yuan has weakened significantly.
The onshore spot rate has fallen around 1.2
percent against the dollar since the end of April as the dollar
has strengthened. On Wednesday, China's central bank set the
state-administered midpoint of the yuan's daily trading band at
the weakest level against the dollar in five years.
Corporate debt issuance has also boomed in China over the
past year, with net issuance hitting a new high of 1.3 trillion
yuan ($198.12 billion) in the first quarter, according to
central bank data.
Offshore issuance has been weaker as corporates took
advantage of low domestic rates, but a sharp sell-off in April
has pushed onshore issuance down and borrowing costs up, which
could induce more issuers to look offshore.
The NDRC oversees issuance of so-called enterprise bonds,
usually issued by large state-owned firms.
Calls to Citigroup's media department were unanswered.
($1 = 6.5617 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin and the Shanghai Newsroom;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)