China tries cure by committee for corporate debt hangover

* Tackling China's corporate debt build-up a key focus in
2017
* Creditors' committees in vanguard of restructuring deals
* By end-2016, 12,836 committees examining $2.15 trln in
credit
* Debt-for-equity swaps, loan extensions key elements of
deals
* Deals avert write-offs for banks, lay-offs for borrowers
By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller
BEIJING, March 8 A $1.44 billion restructuring
deal at an insolvent coal mining company in eastern Shandong
province offers a glimpse into how China is preparing to tackle
a corporate debt burden that has ballooned to $17.9 trillion.
Loss-making Feicheng Mining Group struck the deal last
December with 10 banks, led by Agricultural Bank of China Ltd
(AgBank), which agreed to extend the
group's loans at concessionary interest rates.
Bankers say the settlement, which required 10 months and 41
rounds of negotiations to complete, only advanced after the
formation of a creditors' committee, a mechanism the China
Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) officially endorsed last
year to manage "troubled firms with a large volume of debt".
At the opening of parliament on Sunday, Premier Li Keqiang
identified "bringing down the leverage of enterprises" - which
the Bank for International Settlements says reached 168 percent
of GDP last year - as a key task in 2017.
With bankruptcy, particularly at state-owned companies,
practically taboo in China, and lenders forbidden by the CBRC
from halting or recalling loans without notice, creditors'
committees are at the vanguard of this monumental exercise.
By the end of last year, 12,836 committees had been set up
nationwide, examining borrowing of 14.85 trillion yuan ($2.15
trillion), equivalent to 17 percent of total commercial bank
loans, according to statistics from the CBRC last week.
In central Henan province, CBRC helped form creditors'
committees at more than 1,300 companies holding 55 percent of
corporate loans in the region by last September, Henan CBRC
said.
China's leaders want the restructuring to address financial
risks while avoiding big employee lay-offs.
"The solution for zombie firms isn't just bankruptcy," a
Shandong-based banking official told Reuters. "The impact of
bankruptcy is just too big. Just think about the thousands of
workers. Social stability is key."
Stability is always uppermost in the minds of Chinese
leaders, and even more so this year, ahead of the five-yearly
party congress this autumn, when a new generation of senior
leaders will be selected.
"China is avoiding the crisis of calling in loans that can't
be repaid anyway," said Paul Gillis, professor of accounting at
Peking University's Guanghua School of Management. "This buys
time to do things in an orderly way."
EXTENDING LOANS, CUTTING RATES
It was the Shandong provincial government that stepped in
and demanded the restructuring of Feicheng Mining, the company
said in a filing.
Its parent company Shandong Energy Group, the province's
biggest state-owned firm, originally proposed to get Feicheng's
10 lenders to take a 60 percent loss on their 9.95 billion yuan
($1.44 billion) in loans, said Wang Yanlei, vice governor of the
Shandong branch of AgBank.
Feicheng had been modestly successful before embarking on a
debt-fuelled expansion in 2009, but the plunge in coal prices in
2012 proved devastating, landing the company with five straight
years of losses.
After the provincial government intervened, a creditors'
committee was established to hammer out a debt restructuring
agreement.
That deal created a new operating company, which took
control of the firm's good assets and half of its loans.
Another 30 percent of the loans remained at the old firm,
and 20 percent were taken on by Shandong Energy, which
separately entered into a debt-for-equity swap with China
Construction Bank Corp to settle 21 billion
yuan of its own borrowing.
Feicheng's loans were extended by eight years at a
concessionary interest rate of 3 percent, lower than the central
bank's benchmark lending rate.
Guo Shuqing, the CBRC's chairman and former governor of
Shandong, endorsed the deal last Thursday, saying it represented
a "relatively satisfying" outcome, with all parties sharing in
sacrifices and gains.
Extending loans at reduced interest is a common tactic for
China's debt restructuring, keeping troubled firms alive while
avoiding impairment charges for the banks on their doubtful
debts. That helped China's commercial banking sector report the
first decline in its non-performing loan ratio in five years
last quarter.
"Banks are making a trade-off between top line and credit
loss," said Wei Hou, Sanford C. Bernstein senior equity analyst
for China banks. By rolling over loans and cutting interest
rates, banks are spreading credit costs over many years, he
added.
Premier Li also identified debt-for-equity swaps among key
items in the toolkit for bringing down corporate debt, and the
figures demonstrate their extensive use.
Since October, China's banks have undertaken nearly 500
billion yuan in such swaps at more than two dozen firms, mostly
state-owned coal and steel enterprises, according to analysts.
That could double to more than 1 trillion yuan by next year,
preventing as much as 3.5 trillion yuan in total loans from
turning bad in the near future, according to estimates by Hou.
"A lot of these loans needed to be looked at as equity in
the first place," said professor Gillis.
"There was never any realistic possibility that the
companies would be able to pay them back," he added.
($1 = 6.8975 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Will
Waterman)