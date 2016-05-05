China solar equipment firm warns may miss bond payment

SHANGHAI May 5 A Chinese solar equipment firm,
Baoding Tianwei Yingli New Energy Resources Co Ltd, said it may
be miss payment on a 1.4 billion yuan ($215.2 million) five-year
note maturing on May 12.
The unlisted firm, a subsidiary of New York-listed Yingli
Green Energy Holdings Co Ltd, cited consecutive losses
as the reason for the potential default. It issued the warning
in a statement posted on China's interbank bond market
operator's website late on Wednesday.
Prices for solar power equipment have fallen rapidly in
recent years, causing financial problems for several
manufacturers. China's first public bond default in 2014 was by
Chaori Solar.
Bond defaults have been accelerating in China over the past
year and a half, with around 20 firms running into repayment
trouble in 2016. Defaults have been concentrated in
industries with overcapacity such as steel and cement, but firms
in a wide range of sectors have now defaulted as the economy has
slowed.
Onshore bond yields rose rapidly in April as investors eyed
mounting defaults amid less aggressive moves by the central bank
to stimulate the economy following better than expected economic
data. Chinese firms delayed or cancelled more than
$15 billion of new bond issuance in April.
Nonetheless, bond and money market yields have retreated
somewhat in recent days following large cash injections by the
central bank.
Last week, the People's Bank of China injected 267 billion
yuan into 18 financial institutions through three- and six-month
medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans. The MLF is a
supplementary policy tool the central bank uses to direct
liquidity conditions and medium-term interest rates in the
banking system and money markets.
Reuters' AA+ rated medium term note index AA+CNMT5Y=RR was
up nine basis points on Thursday, but otherwise broader money
and bond markets showed limited reaction to the news.
Tianwei Yingli New Energy has been in financial trouble for
some time and the note in question was rated C as of October
2015 by Shanghai Brilliance Long-term Issue Credit Rating.
($1 = 6.5045 Chinese yuan)
