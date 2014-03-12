After landmark default, Chinese bondholders face major challenge to recover funds

* Many of Chaori's assets already mortgaged to bank
creditors
* Banks can use legal system to seize assets from borrowers
* But organising dispersed group of bondholders a challenge
* Govt intervention may be bondholders' best hope
By Gabriel Wildau and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, March 13 Chinese investors caught out
by the country's first default of a domestic bond face
formidable obstacles to ever recovering any funds from the
deeply indebted solar equipment maker.
Shanghai Chaori Solar Energy Science and Technology Co Ltd
failed last Friday to pay an 89 million yuan ($14.6
million) interest payment on a 1-billion-yuan, five-year bond it
issued in 2012.
Market participants hailed the default as a landmark for
Chinese financial markets, turning on its head the assumption
that bonds enjoy an implicit government guarantee, which for
years had left investors oblivious to the notion of risk.
"The marketisation of defaults constitutes progress," said
Chen Dongming, chief credit officer at China Lianhe Rating Co
Ltd in Beijing. "It can support the development of both our
industry and the bond market as a whole."
While the default could be a turning point in how Chinese
markets price risk, investors are also looking at how
bondholders in the loss-making firm will be treated since a
massive buildup in corporate debt in China has raised the
prospects of more defaults to come.
The underwriter and the trustee of the bond, China
Securities Co Ltd, is convening a bondholders' meeting on March
26 and has promised to support legal action against Chaori. The
bond was issued with a fixed coupon of 8.98 percent.
But Chinese courts are unpredictable and lack legal
precedents for handling the case. Importantly, the bonds were
not guaranteed, leaving the bondholders low down the pecking
order of seniority among Chaori creditors, who have already
filed a stack of lawsuits demanding payment of other outstanding
debts.
"In our experience - and we've been doing this for 10 years
- the courts are getting better in terms of enforcing creditors'
rights," said Benjamin Fanger, founder of Shoreline Capital, a
China-focused distressed debt fund in Guangzhou in southern
China.
"There's not nearly as much predictability in a court in
China as in more developed legal systems; that being said, I
think Chinese courts have a much worse reputation than they
should."
DISORGANISED
Banks and other institutional creditors regularly use
China's legal system to seize assets from delinquent borrowers.
But the Chaori bond is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, a
market dominated by retail buyers and sellers, suggesting a
disparate group of investors.
"It's much more difficult to come up with a consensual plan
if you have a wide creditor base. That's what makes a bond deal
more difficult," said Neil McDonald, head of Hogan Lovells
insolvency practice in Hong Kong, who worked on the offshore
bankruptcy of another struggling solar company, LDK Solar Co
Ltd.
"A lot of these people won't have any experience with this
kind of process. It's likely to be very disorganised."
Chaori is a casualty of China's massive investment in solar
energy, which has led to a surplus of solar panel production
capacity and falling prices.
The firm has reported a net loss for three years in a row
and it said on Tuesday its shares could be delisted from the
Shenzhen Stock Exchange if it fails to make a profit in 2014.
Trading in Chaori's bonds were suspended last July, while its
shares were halted in February.
It had 6.5 billion yuan in outstanding liabilities at the
end of September, its latest balance sheet filing shows. As of
late August, more than 50 banks and suppliers had filed lawsuits
seeking payment of unpaid debts totalling 2.2 billion yuan,
Chaori stock exchange filings show.
One investor hoping for redress is Shen Wenjie, a 53
year-old Shanghai resident who works in the finance department
of a local company.
"My father had bought bonds before. They all paid interest
on schedule," she said.
Since the beginning of last year, Chaori has said in several
stock exchange filings that it would sell overseas solar farms
to raise funds to meet its obligations. It has not reported any
deals.
The Shenzhen Stock Exchange did not respond to faxed
questions. China Securities declined to comment and Chaori did
not answer several calls seeking comment.
EXCHANGE LAWSUIT
In another ominous sign for those seeking legal redress from
the default, the Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court rejected a
lawsuit last year by a small group of Chaori bondholders, who
sued the Shenzhen Stock Exchange and China Securities, claiming
they had violated regulations.
They sought compensation, saying Chaori should not have been
allowed to list the bond because it had failed to meet the
exchange's conditions on the profitability of an issuer. The
bondholders have appealed the case.
The lawyer representing the bondholders, Gan Guolong, is
focusing his efforts on recovering funds from the underwriter
and the stock exchange because he sees little hope of recovering
funds directly from the company.
"We don't believe they have any valuable assets to sell.
Most have already been mortgaged to bank creditors or frozen by
the courts," he said.
Potential interference by local government officials keen to
preserve employment and protect a local champion from collapse
could also complicate the bondholders' attempts for
compensation.
"If I was a creditor and I wanted to seize and auction a
manufacturing plant that employed thousands of people, I think
the government would intervene," said Fanger. "Which means that
holding a manufacturing plant with a lot of employees as
collateral is basically unsecured debt."
In practice, an extra-legal agreement brokered by the local
government is the most likely scenario in which bondholders will
be able to recoup losses, lawyers say.
"Traditionally what has happened is that the government puts
the squeeze on a local bank or someone else to fund a payout,"
said MacDonald.
Fanger is similarly cautious.
"Even if everything works perfectly, the outcome is never
happy for somebody who is a creditor when the borrower
defaults," he said.
"Now that there has been a default in the bond market,
investors have to ask themselves, is the company I'm investing
in the kind of company that's going to default? And that's a
question they didn't have to ask themselves before."