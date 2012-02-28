Dell sees more double-digit growth in China -exec

BEIJING Feb 28 Dell Inc plans
continued double-digit growth in China, the computer maker's
chief commercial officer said on Tuesday.
"My expectation is we'll continue to strive to be a leader
in China," Stephen J. Felice, who is also one of three
presidents at Dell, said in a meeting with reporters. "We want
to continue to have double-digit growth."
Working in the Chinese market can help Dell better
understand other emerging markets around the world, Felice said.
"And the population growth in emerging markets is going to
fuel tech growth for the next 10-20 years in much faster ways
than in the developed parts," he said.
Dell plans to be a full-solution provider in China,
including computer servers and in storage, Felice said.
Dell CEO Michael Dell on Monday launched a new line of
servers, and said the Texas-based firm is no longer a personal
computer company but a business that sells services and products
to corporations.