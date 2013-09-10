China mall developer plans $1 bln Hong Kong IPO - WSJ

HONG KONG, Sept 10 SZITIC Commercial Property Co
Ltd, which sold a stake in two of its malls to U.S. private
equity firm Carlyle Group LP in May, plans an up to $1
billion Hong Kong IPO as soon as the fourth quarter of 2013, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar
with the matter.
The Shenzhen-based shopping mall developer hired JPMorgan
and China International Capital Corp (CICC) to handle
the initial public offering, the paper said.
The deal could come by the end of the year or in the first
quarter of 2014, it added.
SZITIC sold a 49 percent stake in the malls, located in
second-tier cities of Hangzhou and Suzhou, to Carlyle for an
undisclosed sum.