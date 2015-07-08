China car hailing app Didi Kuaidi says raises $2 bln from investors

BEIJING, July 8 China's dominant mobile car
hailing company Didi Kuaidi said it raised $2 billion in a
fundraising round, as competition with U.S. rival Uber
Technologies Inc heats up on its home turf.
Didi Kuaidi, which has the largest market share among
car-hailing apps in China, said in a statement on Wednesday the
amount may rise by a "few" hundred million due to "tremendous
interest from global investors".
Didi Kuaidi said the fundraising will lift its cash reserves
to $3.5 billion.
New investors include Capital International Private Equity
Fund and Ping An Ventures, part of Ping An Insurance Group Co of
China Ltd .
Existing stakeholders, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
, Tencent Holdings Ltd, Temasek Holdings
(Private) Ltd and Coatue Management, also took part in
the latest fundraising, the statement said.
