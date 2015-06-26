CORRECTED-After rival Uber, China taxi app Didi Kuaidi showcases gains to investors

(corrects second bullet point and second paragraph to private
car hailing market instead of taxi hailing market)
* Didi Kuaidi boasts of more trips than Uber to shareholders
* Says controls 80 pct of private car hailing market
* Letter follows similar Uber message to investors
By Paul Carsten
BEIJING, June 26 China's dominant taxi-hailing
app Didi Kuaidi told shareholders on Friday it had three times
the number of daily private car trips than Uber Technologies Inc
just weeks after its U.S. rival boasted of similar successes in
a letter to investors.
Didi Kuaidi, which controls 80 percent of China's private
car hailing market and whose parent company is Xiaoju Kuaizhi,
last week started to raise at least $1.5 billion from investors,
the letter said. The fundraising amount could rise to $2 billion
due to strong demand, in a deal that values the company at $15
billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
That valuation is lower than the at least $40 billion
valuation for Uber, which in its June 12 letter to shareholders
said it plans to invest more than $1 billion in China to rev up
growth in the world's second largest economy.
"In overall rides, we now have 10x the volume of our closest
competitor in China and at least 3x its global volume," Didi
Kuaidi said in its letter to shareholders, which was obtained by
Reuters. "With advantages in scale and operational efficiency,
we can provide more ride orders to drivers than competitors."
Didi Kuaidi is backed by China's two largest Internet
companies, Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd and Tencent
Holdings Ltd. Uber is backed by their smaller rival
Baidu Inc.
Didi Kuaidi said it has three million private car requests a
day. By comparison, Uber, which focuses on private car use, said
in its letter to shareholders that it was completing one million
trips per day.
Didi Kuaidi expects the annualised amount of money spent on
its platforms to be $12 billion by the end of the year, and aims
to serve 30 million passengers and 10 million drivers a day
within three years, the letter said.
Local government officials have raided the offices of both
Didi Kuaidi and Uber and also cracked down on unlicensed drivers
using their private cars via the apps. In its letter, Didi
Kuaidi, like Uber, also pledged to work with the government to
resolve its problems.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)