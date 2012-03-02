REFILE-IFR-Dim Sum bonds head to London

By Nethelie Wong
HONG KONG, March 2 (IFR) - Three Chinese policy banks
are preparing to issue the first offshore renminbi bonds to be
listed on the London Stock Exchange and targeted specifically at
a European investor base.
The issuers of the so-called Dim Sum bonds are Agricultural
Development Bank of China, China Development Bank and
Export-Import Bank of China. Multinational companies, including
a UK-headquartered retailer, are likely to follow with similar
deals, according to people involved in the potential deals.
"Chinese policy bank issuers, as quasi-sovereign credits,
are good to arouse more interest from Europe-based investors,"
said Augusto King, co-head of Asia debt capital markets at RBS.
The deals will form the centrepiece of efforts of both the
Chinese and UK governments to develop London as an offshore
centre for the renminbi.
"They [the transactions] will facilitate Dim Sum bond
trading in London and open up that market to a broader investor
base," said Candy Ho, HSBC's Asia-Pacific head of renminbi
business development.
An increasing number of asset managers in Europe are setting
up dedicated funds to invest in renminbi products, and a handful
of banks, including Bank of China, HSBC, RBS and Standard
Chartered, have started to take renminbi deposits in London.
Banks have also set up China desks in London to give advice on
offshore renminbi transactions.
"We would like to see the offshore renminbi market
developing to include larger ranges of investors and
instruments," said Andy Seaman, an executive partner of
London-based fund management firm Stratton Street Capital, which
pioneered the asset class by setting up a renminbi-dedicated
fund in 2007.
A growing percentage of Dim Sum bonds marketed out of Hong
Kong - and listed in the SAR or Singapore (or not listed at all)
- have been sold to European and US investors in recent months.
For example, European buyers booked 9 percent of CDB's 1.5
billion yuan ($234 million) 15-year Dim Sum bond in January this
year. Meanwhile, European and US investors took 18 percent and
26 percent, respectively, of America Movil's 1 billion yuan Dim
Sum in February - the first 144a offshore renminbi deal - and 44
percent of February's 500 million yuan three-year from German
chemical firm Lanxess went to Europe.
RELYING ON HONG KONG
Still, despite that progress, it is clear that total
deposits in Europe are still too small to support bond issues on
their own. This means that, even if the upcoming issues boast
the London-listed branding, they will still have to rely on
liquidity in Hong Kong.
Altogether, there are 576 billion yuan of renminbi deposits
held outside China and available for investment, according to
Dan Kuhnel, director of primary market relations at Euroclear,
with the vast majority in Hong Kong. "There's a significant
amount of idle cash still to be used for securities investment.
And investors are eager for more issuances to come to market,"
said Kuhnel.
"The idea of creating an additional renminbi market is to
instill more liquidity and put as much of the available renminbi
deposits to use," said Kuhnel.
There are more than 45 billion yuan of Dim Sum bonds and
synthetic offshore renminbi bonds that have been issued and
settled directly in Euroclear Bank international primary market
placements. In Hong Kong, the outstanding amount is in excess of
194 billion yuan.
In just two years, offshore renminbi trading has grown to
around $2 billion per day from zero. That is a tiny portion of
the $4 trillion a day in global foreign-exchange trade, but no
longer negligible.
As the largest foreign currency trading hub and a major
asset management centre, London does not want to miss out on the
opportunities that the rising star of the Chinese currency
offers. Overall, London already has about a 15 percent share of
the offshore renminbi foreign-exchange market, according to
HSBC.
The renminbi was used for just 0.29 percent of all global
payments in November, but the potential for expansion is huge.
Around 8 to 9 percent of China's trade (about $2.9 trillion
in 2011) is now settled in renminbi, a trend Beijing is
encouraging as part of its efforts to internationalise its
currency.
(This article is from the International Financing Review, a
Thomson Reuters publication.