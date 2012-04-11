China's Disney project secures $2 bln syndicated loan-media

SHANGHAI, April 11 The operator of the planned Shanghai Disney theme park has secured a 12.9 billion yuan ($2 billion) syndicated loan for the construction for the park, Chinese media reported on Wednesday.

Last month banking sources told Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication, that Shanghai Disney theme park operator, Shanghai Shendi Group, was approaching banks to reserve more than 10 billion yuan of credit quotas for itself and an additional 900 million yuan in loans, after failing to raise a targeted 21 billion yuan in financing.

The Shanghai theme park is estimated to cost 24.5 billion yuan ($3.9 billion), with hotels and additional facilities costing 4.5 billion yuan ($713 million) more.

The investment amount will be split between Walt Disney and the Shendi Group, with Disney holding 43 percent of the shares of the owner companies and government-backed Shendi holding the remaining 57 percent.

Shanghai Securities News reported Shao Xiaoyun, a vice president of Shendi Group, as saying the project will receive two syndicated loan amounts, the first of which is 12.9 billion yuan. Other than the Disney theme park, the city also plans to develop a tourism zone around the theme park.

"The first and second syndicated loans will fulfill the funding needs of the Shanghai Disneyland project and the Shanghai International Tourism Zone," Shao said.

The loan deal signed on Tuesday was under a framework agreed upon in May between Shendi Group and a consortium of 12 banks, led by China Development Bank, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank and Bank of Communications , the Shanghai Daily reported.

In a separate statement on Tuesday, Disney said it will work with China's Ministry of Culture and Tencent Holdings to launch an initiate to promote the animation industry and train local talent.