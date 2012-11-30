U.S. disturbed by sentencing of blind Chinese dissident's nephew

BRIEF-Felcor Lodging Trust responds to Ashford Hospitality Trust's unsolicited proposal
* Felcor Lodging Trust responds to Ashford Hospitality Trust's unsolicited proposal
WASHINGTON Nov 30 The United States is "deeply disturbed" that the nephew of blind Chinese activist Chen Guangcheng was sentenced to more than three years in jail and views his trial as "deeply flawed," the U.S. State Department said on Friday.
"We are deeply disturbed about reports that Chen Kegui, the nephew of human rights advocate Chen Guangcheng, was tried and convicted today in a legal proceeding in China that lacked basic due process guarantees," State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland told reporters. "This was a deeply flawed legal process that convicted him and sentenced him to three years in prison."
* Felcor Lodging Trust responds to Ashford Hospitality Trust's unsolicited proposal
* CEO on conf call- "physical stores will play an exceedingly important role in the future of shopping for us and others"
LIMA, Feb 21 Peru may bar Enagas SA from bidding on a new contract for a natural gas pipeline because the Spanish company had worked on the project as scandal-plagued Brazilian builder Odebrecht's junior partner, the energy and mines minister said on Tuesday.