U.S. disturbed by sentencing of blind Chinese dissident's nephew

WASHINGTON Nov 30 The United States is "deeply disturbed" that the nephew of blind Chinese activist Chen Guangcheng was sentenced to more than three years in jail and views his trial as "deeply flawed," the U.S. State Department said on Friday.

"We are deeply disturbed about reports that Chen Kegui, the nephew of human rights advocate Chen Guangcheng, was tried and convicted today in a legal proceeding in China that lacked basic due process guarantees," State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland told reporters. "This was a deeply flawed legal process that convicted him and sentenced him to three years in prison."