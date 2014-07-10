版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 11日 星期五 04:26 BJT

U.S. court sentences man to 180 months in China-spying case

OAKLAND, Calif., July 10 A U.S. court on Thursday sentenced a California businessman to 180 months' prison time for stealing DuPont trade secrets to help a state-owned Chinese company develop a white pigment used in a wide range of products.

A jury had found Walter Liew guilty earlier this year on over 20 criminal counts, including conspiracy to commit economic espionage and trade secret theft. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
