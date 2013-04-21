UPDATE 3-Rescuers struggle to reach China quake zone as toll climbs

* More than 11,800 injured in worst quake in 3 years
* Premier Li flies into disaster zone
* Low-rise buildings near epicentre collapse, but no damage
to schools
* China says does not need help from overseas
By Michael Martina and Maxim Duncan
LUSHAN, China, April 21 Rescuers struggled to
reach a remote, rural corner of southwestern China on Sunday as
the toll of the dead and missing from the country's worst
earthquake in three years climbed to 208 with almost 1,000
serious injuries.
The 6.6 magnitude quake struck in Lushan county, near the
city of Ya'an in the southwestern province of Sichuan, close to
where a devastating 7.9 quake hit in May 2008, killing 70,000.
Most of the deaths were concentrated in Lushan, a short
drive up the valley from Ya'an, but rescuers' progress was
hampered by the narrowness of the road and landslides, as well
as government controls restricting access to avoid traffic jams.
"The Lushan county centre is getting back to normal, but the
need is still considerable in terms of shelter and materials,"
said Kevin Xia of the International Federation of Red Cross and
Red Crescent Societies.
"Supplies have had difficulty getting into the region
because of the traffic jams. Most of our supplies are still on
the way."
In Ya'an, relief workers from across China expressed
frustration with gaining access to Lushan and the villages
beyond, up in the mountains.
"We're in a hurry. There are people that need help and we
have supplies in the back (of the car)," said one man from the
Shandong Province Earthquake Emergency Response Team, who
declined to give his name.
The Ministry of Civil Affairs put the number of dead at 184
and missing at 24, with more than 11,800 injured.
Hundreds of armed police were blocked from using roads that
were wrecked by landslides and marched in single file with
shovels en route to Baoxing, one of the hardest hit areas.
Xinhua news agency said 18,000 troops were in the area.
The Foreign Ministry thanked foreign governments for offers
of help, but said the country was able to cope.
In Lushan, doctors and nurses tended to people in the open
or under tents in the grounds of the main hospital, surrounded
by shattered glass, plaster and concrete. Water and electricity
were cut off by the quake, but the spring weather is warm.
"I was scared. I've never seen an earthquake this big
before," said farmer Chen Tianxiong, 37, lying on a stretcher
between tents, his family looking on.
In another tent, Zhou Lin sat tending to his wife and
three-day-old son who were evacuated from a Lushan hospital soon
after the quake struck on Saturday.
"I was worried the child or his mother would be hurt. The
buildings were all shaking. I was extremely scared. But now I
don't feel afraid any more," said Zhou, looking at his child who
was wrapped in a blanket on a makeshift bed.
Premier Li Keqiang flew into the disaster zone by helicopter
to comfort the injured and displaced, chatting to rescuers and
clambering over rubble.
"Treat and heal your wounds with peace of mind," Xinhua
quoted Li as telling patients at a hospital. "The government
will take care of all the costs for those severely wounded."
Chen Yong, the vice director of the Ya'an city government
earthquake response office, told reporters on Saturday that the
death toll was unlikely to rise dramatically.
Already poor, many of the earthquake victims said the
government was their only hope.
Cao Bangying, 36, whose family had set up mattresses and
makeshift cots under a dump truck, said her house had been
destroyed.
"Being without a home while having a child of this age is
difficult," Cao said, cradling her nine-month-old baby. "We can
only rely on the government to help us."
No schools had collapsed, unlike in 2008 when many poorly
constructed schools crumpled causing huge public anger,
prompting a nationwide campaign of re-building.
Ya'an is a city of 1.5 million people and is considered one
of the birthplaces of Chinese tea culture. It is also the home
to one of China's main centres for protecting the giant panda.