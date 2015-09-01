China Eastern chmn says equity tie gives Delta new code-share opening in China network

BRIEF-US Foods Holding files 30 mln share offering by selling stockholders
* Files for offering of up to 30.0 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing
SHANGHAI, Sept 1 China Eastern Airlines Corp's Chairman Liu Shaoyong said on Tuesday that the carrier's equity deal with Delta Air Lines will give the U.S. airline an opportunity to extend code-sharing in China's domestic network.
The executive was speaking on the sidelines of a news conference in Shanghai.
In July, Delta agreed to buy 3.55 percent of China Eastern for $450 million, making it the first U.S. carrier to own part of a Chinese airline.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
