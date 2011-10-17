China Eastern announces multi-bln dollar Airbus, Boeing deals

HONG KONG Oct 17 China Eastern Airlines Corp said on Monday it has terminated an order for Boeing Dreamliner planes due to delivery delays and will instead spend $3.3 billion to purchase 45 new 737 NG aircraft.

In a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange, the Shanghai-based Chinese carrier also disclosed a deal to buy 15 Airbus A330s worth $2.5 billion, due for delivery from 2013 to 2015. It also said it plans to dispose of five A340-300s.

