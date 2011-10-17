版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 17日 星期一 23:48 BJT

China Eastern announces multi-bln dollar Airbus, Boeing deals

HONG KONG Oct 17 China Eastern Airlines Corp said on Monday it has terminated an order for Boeing Dreamliner planes due to delivery delays and will instead spend $3.3 billion to purchase 45 new 737 NG aircraft.

In a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange, the Shanghai-based Chinese carrier also disclosed a deal to buy 15 Airbus A330s worth $2.5 billion, due for delivery from 2013 to 2015. It also said it plans to dispose of five A340-300s.

For copies of the releases, please click here

here (Reporting by Charlie Zhu and Lee Chyen Yee)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐