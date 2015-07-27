RPT-Delta to buy 3.55 pct stake of China Eastern for $450 mln

(Repeats with no change to text or headline)
BEIJING, July 27 Delta Air Lines has
agreed to buy an estimated 3.55-percent stake in China Eastern
Airlines for $450 million, the Chinese
operator said in stock filing on Monday.
Delta will purchase 465.91 million H-shares of state-owned
China Eastern as part of a subscription agreement for roughly
HK$3.489 billion ($448.25 million). The two airlines are
partners in the SkyTeam Airline Alliance.
($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting By Adam Rose; editing by Susan Thomas)