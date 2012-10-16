China's online trade hits $45 bln in Q2, Taobao reigns - report

SHANGHAI Oct 16 China's e-commerce industry
grew 45 percent year-on-year in the second quarter to reach
278.84 billion yuan ($44.5 billion) in transaction volume, with
Alibaba Group's Taobao capturing 76 percent of the
market, an Internet research firm said on Tuesday.
The amount of trade conducted on Taobao Mall and Taobao
Marketplace exceeded 200 billion yuan in the April-June quarter,
far surpassing rivals Tencent Holdings and 360buy,
which had 4.5 percent and 5.5 percent of the market,
respectively, Analysys International said in a report.
China's e-commerce market is becoming increasingly
cut-throat with firms launching price wars and promotions to
capture users' attention.
Last month, local media reported that China's top planning
body was investigating Suning Appliance, GOME
Electrical Appliances Holding and 360buy for an
e-commerce price war that may have resulted in customers being
cheated. The firms have since said they are cooperating with the
investigations.
Among smaller players, Amazon.com Inc had 0.8
percent of the market, E-commerce China Dangdang Inc
had 0.7 percent and Suning 1.2 percent, the Analysys
International report showed. Yihaodian, China's top online
supermarket in which Wal-Mart Stores Inc owns more than
50 percent, accounted for 0.3 percent of transaction volume.
E-commerce represented just 4 percent of China's retail
sales in 2011, but the transaction value jumped 30 percent to
5.8 trillion yuan ($925 billion), equivalent to 12.5 percent of
China's gross domestic product, China's vice minister of
commerce, Jiang Yaoping, said in May.