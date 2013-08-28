CORRECTED-Chinese shoppers set to become world leaders online

(Corrects to clarify that the forecast that online spending
could account for half of the market within a decade is not from
the Bain report)
By Paul Carsten
SHANGHAI Aug 28 China's e-commerce market is
expected to leapfrog that of the United States this year to
become the world's largest by total customer spending,
management consultancy firm Bain & Company says.
Online spending could account for half of all Chinese retail
spending within a decade, according to Chinese e-commerce firm
Alibaba Group.
The change in shopping habits comes as almost half of the
country's 1.3 billion population now have direct access to the
Internet, and of that number nearly 80 percent own smart phones
or tablets.
China's e-commerce market has grown at an average rate of 71
percent from 2009 to 2012, versus 13 percent in America, and its
total size is expected to reach 3.3 trillion yuan ($539.07
billion) by 2015, Bain & Company said in a report released on
Wednesday.
Total spending by Chinese consumers on online shopping
reached $212.4 billion in 2012, compared to $228.7 billion in
the U.S., the report said.
Chinese companies with retail outlets have had to realign
their sales strategies to compete with online rivals who
threaten to undercut them in an increasingly competitive market
long dominated by e-commerce company Alibaba Group, and others
like 360Buy Jingdong.
"It's a massive change. It just means you need to be on the
web, whether you like it or not," said Serge Hoffmann, a partner
at Bain and co-author of the report.
"Whether you're an online player or an offline player, you
need to have a meaningful, credible presence on the web."
While still a small portion of total revenues, the growth of
online sales is far outpacing offline sales growth.
Haier Electronics Group, which operates an online
stall on Alibaba's business-to-consumer site Tmall.com, saw its
e-commerce revenue jump almost 500 percent to 633 million yuan,
or 2 percent of its total revenue, in the first half of 2013,
from 106 million yuan in the same period last year. Its total
revenue grew 10.2 percent.
Suning Commerce Group saw its e-commerce
business rise to 10.6 billion yuan in the first half of 2013, an
increase of 101 percent on the same period last year.
Soon retail companies may have to take a leap of faith,
shutting their bricks and mortar outlets to reduce overhead
costs and hope that customers will turn to their online stores,
said Nicholas Studholme-Wilson, a senior analyst at Sun Hung Kai
Financial in Hong Kong.
Alibaba, whose Taobao customer-to-customer website is the
world's 10th most visited according to web monitor Alexa,
predicts e-commerce will account for half of all Chinese retail
spending in 10 years, from 6 percent now.
"Proliferation of smart devices mean everybody is connected
at all times, that's one of the key drivers for this," said
Studholme-Wilson.
"Another problem you've got in China is that retail is so
damn expensive. Land costs and labour costs are all really
hurting margins. Whereas it's actually very easy to set up a
shop on Tmall and your costs are massively reduced," he said.
INFRASTRUCTURE OBSTACLES
Logistics, however, pose a major obstacle to e-commerce
development, and Alibaba is now working with Chinese logistics
firms to improve nationwide infrastructure and delivery
networks, said Shih.
Gome Electrical Appliances, whose online revenue
now accounts for 5-6 percent of its total earnings of 27 billion
yuan, is changing its retail strategy to accommodate the new
wave of online customers.
The firm closed a total of 35 stores in the first half of
this year, said Helen Song, a spokeswoman for Gome.
Now the company plans to continue moving away from its
physical business to better supply China's rapidly changing
consumer habits.
($1 = 6.12 yuan)
