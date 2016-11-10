China's packaging makers see profits squeezed as e-commerce boom draws new competitors

| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI Nov 10 Chinese packaging makers are
bracing themselves for Singles' Day on Friday, stocking up on
cardboard and taking on staff ahead of an online shopping
bonanza that shifts more goods than Black Friday and Cyber
Monday in the United States combined.
Sun Jingyun, owner of Kunshan Jiaze Packaging in eastern
Jiangsu, has added a third extra staff since early October to
meet a threefold jump in demand ahead of a day of discounts led
by internet retailer Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
Yet the packaging business gets slightly less lucrative with
every Nov. 11. More packagers have emerged in answer to China's
e-commerce boom which began around 2010, squeezing profit
margins as the cost of cardboard and tape rises while output
prices fall.
"It seems everyone is now making express delivery boxes, and
price competition is pretty fierce," said Sun, who entered the
market for delivery boxes early last year. "Lots of people are
jumping into the business which is pushing down profits."
The trend is reflected throughout the e-commerce industry as
players such as sellers and couriers settle for tiny profit
margins in a massive online market that is redrawing the retail
landscape to the detriment of physical stores.
SHARP GROWTH
But the attraction is clear: In packaging, China used 9.9
billion cardboard cartons and 17 billion metres of adhesive tape
last year, each almost 50 percent more than a year earlier,
showed a report last month from China's State Post Bureau.
On Singles' Day alone this year, the Post Bureau expects
demand for 1 billion boxes, up 35 percent from last year.
To meet that demand, firms both big and small - such as Nine
Dragon Paper Holdings Ltd and Sun's Jiaze - are
expanding into the sector. The exact number is unknown, but the
steep growth in e-commerce has attracted enough entrants to
squeeze margins, Sun said.
The story is similar one step up the chain, with the number
of large firms making the base for adhesive tape jumping over 60
percent in the past three years, showed data from petrochemicals
website Chem99.
CONNECTED CUSTOMERS
Package makers sell their boxes and tape to couriers such as
U.S.-listed ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, which box up
sellers' goods and deliver them to shoppers.
"In 2007 China's express delivery market had around 1
billion parcels," Post Bureau deputy head Liu Jun said this
week. "This year it will break though 30 billion and be the
number one market in the world."
The growth is being driven by increasingly internet-savvy
consumers who want to pay online for items as varied as clothes,
cosmetics, meals and cinema tickets through platforms such as
Alibaba's Tmall and that of rival JD.com Inc.
On Singles' Day last year, these shoppers ran $14 billion
worth of transactions through Tmall - a number most company
watchers expect to be surpassed on Friday.
One such shopper is 28-year-old accountant Zhang Yuting from
Shanghai. In the run up to Singles' Day, Zhang has been filling
her online shopping cart on a daily basis with goods such as
nappies, tea, motor oil and a Japanese electronic toilet seat.
"I've got loads of e-commerce apps on my phone," said Zhang,
listing apps from Alibaba, JD.com, Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd
, Amazon.com Inc and fresh produce retailer
Beijing MissFresh Ecommerce Co Ltd.
"I probably place one order a day. If its available online,
I won't buy it from a high street store," said Zhang.
"For this year's Singles' Day, I'm going to spend at least
10,000 yuan ($1,473)," she said.
($1 = 6.7911 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Jackie Cai; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)