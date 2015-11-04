China consumers to spend more in Nov 11 'Singles Day' shopping spree -Nielsen

SHANGHAI Nov 4 Most online consumers in China
will spend more during the Nov. 11 "Singles' Day" shopping
promotion this year than they did last year, according to the
results of a survey by consultancy Nielsen Holdings made
available to Reuters on Wednesday.
In a survey of more than 1,000 internet users in China this
month, 56 percent said that they would spend more on Singles Day
this year compared to 2014. A third said they were likely to
spend about the same on the biggest single day for shopping in
China, and 6 percent planned to spend less, Nielsen said.
The survey, conducted from Oct. 16 to 21, found the average
expected spend amongst all respondents in 2015 was 1,761 yuan
($277.76), Nielsen said, showing an increase of 321 yuan, or 22
percent, compared with 2014.
This year's trend on a day also dubbed "Double 11" after its
date will be watched closely for clues about private consumption
as the world's second-biggest economy heads for its slowest
growth in more than 20 years. Official data shows retail sales
grew more than 10 percent in September from a year earlier, but
other indicators, such as auto sales, have shown big drops.
"It's not a huge surprise that consumers are planning to
spend more during this year's Double 11," Yan Xuan, President of
Nielsen Greater China, said in a statement. "Income levels and
internet penetration continue to rise throughout China, so this
is a natural progression."
The online sales event has ballooned since it was launched
by e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd in 2009,
and many retailers, including Alibaba rivals like JD.com Inc
, stage sales promotions of their own.
Last year, Alibaba reported a record $9.3 billion in sales
on its platforms during the event.
The thousands of vendors featured on Alibaba's Singles' Day
shopping sites hope to boost sales and gain customers. But some
retailers have said that hefty discounting can undercut the
benefits of increased transactions, and watchdogs monitor the
event for potential infractions.
Alibaba was fined 800,000 yuan ($126,270) in April by the
price bureau in eastern Zhejiang province for violations by
third-party sellers during promotions on its e-commerce
platforms, including Singles Day.
($1 = 6.3400 yuan)
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)