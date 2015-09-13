UPDATE 2-China economic growth sputters in August, more support measures seen

* August data point to further cooling in economy
* Most data below forecasts, more stimulus measures expected
* Aug factory output +6.1 pct y/y, vs f' cast +6.4 pct
* Aug retail sales +10.8 pct y/y, vs f' cast +10.5 pct
* Jan-Aug fixed-asset investment +10.9 pct y/y, vs f'cast
+11.1
(Adds analyst comment)
By Kevin Yao and Meng Meng
BEIJING, Sept 13 Growth in China's investment
and factory output missed forecasts in August, pointing to a
further cooling in the world's second-largest economy that will
likely prompt the government to roll out more support measures.
The downbeat data came on the heels of weak trade and
inflation readings, raising the chances that third-quarter
economic growth may dip below 7 percent for the first time since
the global crisis.
Fears of a China-led global economic slowdown have roiled
global markets in recent weeks, prompting speculation that the
U.S. central bank may hold off on raising interest rates later
this week.
"The pace of slowdown in fixed-asset investment is
relatively fast - dragged by the property sector, while the
factory sector remains sluggish," said Zhou Hao, senior
economist at Commerzbank AG in Singapore.
"Overall, the economy is very weak and the central bank may
have to continue cutting interest rates and banks' reserve
requirement," Zhou said, adding he expected growth was very
likely to dip below 7 percent in the July-September quarter.
Some economists believe current growth is already much
weaker than official data suggest.
August power output, for example, was up just 1 percent
year-on-year, and production of key industrial commodities such
as steel and coal weakened.
Growth in China's fixed-asset investment, one of the crucial
drivers of the economy, slowed to 10.9 percent in the first
eight months of 2015 - the weakest pace in nearly 15 years, data
from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Sunday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an 11.1 percent
rise, compared with 11.2 percent in January-July.
Factory output also was weaker than expected, rising 6.1
percent in August from a year earlier. Markets had expected a
6.4 percent increase, compared with July's 6.0 percent.
PROPERTY CONTINUES TO DRAG
Annual growth in China's real estate investment also
continued to cool, slowing to 3.5 percent in the first eight
months, the weakest since early 2009, from 4.3 percent in
January-July.
While home sales and prices are slowly recovering from a
slump last year - the area of property sold rose at a slightly
faster pace of 7.2 percent in January-August - analysts say it
will take time for developers to work off a huge overhang of
unsold houses and a sharp falloff in new construction will
continue to dampen demand for materials from cement to steel.
Sales of earth excavators fell 33 percent in August from a
year earlier, hitting heavy machinery makers such as China's
Sany and U.S. heavyweight Caterpillar Inc,
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note last week.
"The property sector is the biggest drag on China's
economy," said Yu Pingkang, chief economist at Huatai Securities
in Shenzhen.
"A pick-up in infrastructure investment is insufficient to
offset the slowdown in property investment." Yu has pencilled in
6.9 percent growth for the third quarter.
Retail sales were the lone positive surprise, growing 10.8
percent in August from a year earlier, above forecasts of 10.5
percent, the same as July.
But the increase did not appear to jibe with recent reports
from local and foreign firms in China of slowing sales.
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd,
which dominates online sales in the country, on Tuesday lowered
its sales forecasts in a fresh signal that the economic slowdown
is taking a bite out of consumer spending.
Vehicle sales fell 3 percent in August from a year earlier,
the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said.
Data last week showed that China's manufacturers slashed
prices at the fastest rate in six years in August as commodity
prices fell and demand cooled, signalling stubborn deflationary
risks in the economy and adding to expectations of further
stimulus measures.
Imports tumbled more than expected while exports shrank
again, pointing to persistently weak demand both at home and
abroad.
China's surprise yuan devaluation last month and a plunge in
its stock markets since June have fuelled fears of more shocks
to the economy, although Premier Li Keqiang last week brushed
off concerns it was facing a hard landing.
Most analysts agree the economy is likely facing a prolonged
but gradual slowdown, rather than a sharp loss of momentum.
China's central bank has cut interest rate five times since
November and repeatedly relaxed banks' reserve requirements
(RRR) in a bid to put a floor beneath the sputtering economy.
Further policy easing is widely expected in coming months,
and the government is also trying to boost investment in
infrastructure projects to support growth.
The government is aiming for annual economic growth of
around 7 percent this year, which would the slowest in half a
quarter century.
