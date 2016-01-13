Chinese mayor tipped for promotion to help manage economy, markets

BEIJING Jan 13 The mayor of one of China's most
dynamic cities has emerged as the front-runner to become Premier
Li Keqiang's lieutenant to help tackle the slowing economy and
turbulent financial markets, sources said.
Huang Qifan, 63, mayor of the southwestern metropolis of
Chongqing since 2010, is tipped to replace Yang Jing, 62, as
secretary-general of the State Council, or cabinet, two sources
with ties to the leadership and two financial industry sources
told Reuters.
"Huang Qifan did an excellent job in Chongqing," one source
with leadership ties said. "Hopefully, his appointment would
boost investors' confidence and stabilise the stock market."
The planned personnel change comes after renewed turmoil in
China's stock and currency markets sparked fresh concerns that
the regulatory structure was not up to the task of maintaining
market stability as economic growth stalls.
The central bank's move to soften the exchange rate last
week triggered panic selling in shares.
