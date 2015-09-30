Multinational China execs feel chill wind, not hot growth

* China's economy officially growing at 7 pct
By Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, Sept 30 China's economy is officially
growing at a brisk clip of 7 percent, but many locally based
executives at multinationals say they wouldn't know it from the
performance of their businesses.
By China's standards 7 percent is already the weakest annual
growth in 25 years, but on the ground the slowdown in the
world's second-biggest economy is being felt more acutely in
many sectors, even those driven by consumer spending, which
government data says is growing around 10 percent.
"How can China's economy be growing at 7 percent?" said an
executive at a Western conglomerate that does business with a
wide range of Chinese and foreign firms in China.
He said his business wasn't growing that fast, and those of
his clients didn't appear to be, either.
Reuters spoke to 13 executives in charge of China operations
at international firms, and nine said they felt they were
operating in an environment where the economy was growing
between 3 and 5 percent.
The nine included those from the banking, consumer goods
manufacturing, advertising, heavy machinery and commercial
property sectors.
One executive at a shopping mall operator said he was seeing
flat sales growth compared with a year earlier, while three in
the education, healthcare and e-commerce industries said
revenues were still growing in double-digits.
"It's very possible that GDP is getting boosted by factors
we don't see, such as government spending on infrastructure,"
said an executive at a Japanese clothing wholesaler.
"If that's the case, money isn't circulating to the broader
economy."
Zhou Hao, senior economist at Commerzbank AG in Singapore,
said it wasn't only businessmen struggling to see 7 percent
growth.
"Many traditionally reliable indicators such as power output
and rail freight have shown a serious deviation from GDP
growth," he said.
"Nobody knows what's the real economic growth."
China's economy grew 7 percent in the second quarter,
according to the National Bureau of Statistics, and the
government expects full-year growth to be about the same.
STRONG POCKETS
To be sure, there are pockets of the economy, such as
education, healthcare and entertainment, where growth momentum
remains strong.
Official retail sales data through August are still up more
than 10 percent from a year earlier, though signs are emerging
that consumer spending is slowing, spooked perhaps by the
summer's sharp declines in the stock market.
Xie Zongyao, chief operating officer at Shanghai's Super
Brand Mall, one of Shanghai's largest shopping malls, backed by
Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group, said sales had shown a
slowdown over the past two months after posting double-digit
growth in the first half of the year.
"Consumers are more cautious when buying high-end brands,
instead opting to buy better-value products," he told Reuters.
"Performance (in the last few months of 2015) is not
expected to be better than the first half, so we will come up
with more solutions to drive sales."
E-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said
earlier in the month it expected its total value of transactions
- one of the most closely watched metrics for e-commerce
companies - to be lower than previously thought in the
July-September quarter because of lower spending.
Growth in China's auto market, the world's biggest, slowed
to a standstill in August, compared with 7.7 percent growth a
year earlier. If it turns negative, it would be the first fall
since the market took off in the late 1990s.
The gap between official growth figures and the situation on
the ground in many sectors is posing a headache for some local
executives who say headquarters use GDP data to set revenue and
profit targets.
A China-based executive in the heavy machinery industry said
orders at his firm and affiliates were down about 50 percent
from a year earlier, mainly because of the sluggish real estate
market, and he had his work cut out getting that message across
to head office.
"I am now increasingly sending news articles that highlight
weaknesses in the economy to HQ to make them understand our
situation."
(Additonal reporting by John Ruwitch and the Shanghai newsroom,
Joe White in NEW YORK and Kevin Yao in BEIJING; Editing by Will
Waterman)