China consumer outlook for jobs, income fall-survey

BEIJING Nov 6 Chinese consumers reckon
prospects for jobs and income are their lowest in a year with
concerns about career choices and job security their fastest
growing worries, according to a survey published on Tuesday.
Despite employment uncertainty, a slight increase in
willingness to spend was recorded in the survey of 3,500 Chinese
consumers by global information firm, Nielsen, as inflation
pressure eased, income growth expanded in double digits and
government rebate programmes supported spending.
Nielsen's consumer confidence index has three core
sub-components - expectations on employment, expectations on
income and willingness to spend.
Nationally, expectations on employment saw a second
successive quarterly decline in sentiment on job prospects,
pushing confidence back down to the same level as in the third
quarter of 2011.
Expectations on income followed a similar trajectory, with
the sub-index reading its lowest since Q3 2011, while
willingness to spend ticked back up to the same level it sat at
in the first three months of 2012.
Worries about personal career prospects and overall job
security in the latest survey recorded two of the biggest
increases over the same period a year ago - rising by five and
three index points, respectively.
The rise in uncertainty about employment has coincided with
China's economy recording its slowest growth since early 2009.
GDP expanded at an annual rate of 7.4 percent in the third
quarter of 2012, its slowest since the depths of the global
financial crisis in the first quarter of 2009 in the aftermath
of a virtual standstill in world trade that saw at least 20
million Chinese jobs axed in the closing months of 2008.
China's jobs market has proven more resilient in this
downturn, despite a slowdown in growth in foreign demand for
products churned out by Chinese factories.
A sovereign debt crisis in the European Union and a slow
economic recovery in the United States has sapped consumer
demand in China's two biggest export markets this year. Exports
to the EU fell 10.7 percent year-on-year in September, versus a
9.8 percent annual rise in September 2011.
China's exports generated 31 percent of gross domestic
product in 2011, according to World Bank data, and supported an
estimated 200 million jobs. Analysts polled by Reuters expect
the economy to have its weakest year of expansion since 1999.
The other notable rise in consumers' concerns in the survey
was focused on the welfare and happiness of their parents.
INCOME, FOOD AND HEALTH
The biggest year-on-year decreases in concerns were seen in
health and in food prices - both down five index points - though
they remain two of the top three worries haunting Chinese
consumers. Only worries about income rank higher.
While China's annual rate of consumer inflation has cooled
from a three-year high of 6.5 percent hit in July 2011 to 1.9
percent in September, food prices have remained stubbornly above
the overall CPI level.
Food inflation was running at a 5.5 percent rate in the
first nine months of 2012, well above the government's overall 4
percent CPI target. It is a key worry for policymakers given the
high proportion of income Chinese households spend on food.
Nielsen said the overall survey results suggested consumer
confidence was stabilising, with double digit rises in
disposable income growth helping drive willingness to spend.
The survey found consumers from middle income families with
a monthly income of 7,000-9,999 yuan ($1,120-$$1,600) in Tier 1
cities saw a 10-index point jump on willingness to spend in the
third quarter versus the previous quarter.
In Tier 2 cites there was a rise of six index points, a rise
of five index points in Tier 3 cities and a three point rise in
willingness to spend in Tier 4 cities.
Willingess to spend in rural areas was unchanged versus the
second quarter..
China's cities are divided into tiers for administrative
purposes. Tier 1 comprises China's four biggest cities, Tier 2
the key provincial capitals, with Tiers 3 and 4 established by
population size and economic output. Rural areas are separate.