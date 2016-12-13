China consumer group urges gov't to punish firms for 'fake' discounts on Singles' Day

BEIJING Dec 13 A Chinese state-backed consumer
group says almost 17 percent of discounts offered during the
country's multi-billion dollar Singles' Day online sale event
were fake, calling on the government to intervene and punish
platforms and merchants.
A report released by the Chinese Consumers' Association on
Monday says companies, including Alibaba Holdings Ltd
and Amazon Inc, were guilty of hiking prices before the
shopping festival, held annually on Nov. 11, in an attempt to
lure customers with sharp discounts.
"There is a large number of false discounts and other price
misleading behavior," said the CCA in an emailed statement.
The group said it had referred the cases to relevant
government departments and recommended "severe punishment for
price violations and price dishonesty."
Chinese authorities have ramped up efforts this year to
stamp out dodgy sales tactics as the country's top e-commerce
firms take market share from traditional "brick-and-mortar"
stores and look to improve their image in international markets.
In November, China's top business regulator said it warned
firms including Alibaba, Amazon and JD.com against falsifying
figures and selling counterfeit goods ahead of the mass shopping
event, which has become a yardstick for China's retail appetite.
Alibaba recorded 120.7 billion yuan ($17.49 billion) in
sales during Singles' Day in 2016. It is being investigated by
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over accounting
practices related to its 2015 figures for the event.
The U.S.-listed firm, which denies any wrongdoing, is one of
several local e-commerce companies hoping to tap buyers outside
of China as growth in local markets begins to slow.
"We have strict measures in place to crack down on false
sales discounting," an Alibaba spokeswoman told Reuters, saying
the company penalises merchants depending on the severity of the
falsified discount.
The CCA study recorded price changes on 12 platforms between
Oct. 20 and Nov 25.
Of all the discounted products surveyed, 35 percent of them
on Amazon still cost more than regular non-sale retail prices,
the highest of any platform, followed by JD.com at 26.8 percent.
Almost 19 percent of surveyed discounted items on Alibaba's
Tmall were above regular, according to the report.
A JD.com spokesman declined to comment. Amazon did not
respond to emailed requests for comment.
($1 = 6.9000 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Kim Coghill)