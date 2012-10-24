REFILE-UPDATE 1-China making slow, steady economic recovery -survey

* China HSBC October flash PMI at 3-month high of 49.1
* New orders sub-index at 6-month high of 49.7
* Output, inventory, prices sub-indexes signal end of
destocking cycle
By Nick Edwards
BEIJING, Oct 24 China's economy is making a
slow, steady recovery from its weakest period of growth in three
years, a survey of purchasing managers signalled on Wednesday,
with new orders and output at their highest in months.
The lacklustre nature of the rebound revealed by the HSBC
Flash Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) though comes
in its headline reading of 49.1 points for October - a three
month high, but still below the 50-point mark that separates
expanding from shrinking business activity.
In the world's second biggest economy where industrial
output expanded at a 9.2 percent annual rate in September, it
implies that while China's factories are growing, they are doing
so more slowly than previously.
"Markets may be disappointed to realise that the Chinese
recovery will be gradual and no new stimulus is forthcoming,"
Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist and strategist at Credit
Agricole CIB in Hong Kong, said in a note to clients.
The flash PMI is the first indicator of real economic
activity since official data last week showed GDP growth fell
below target in Q3 - its lowest since Q1 2009 - despite signs of
strength in September. The survey captures data mainly from
smaller, export-oriented manufacturers in China's private
sector.
The uptick in the headline PMI index, along with rises in
new orders and output - its two biggest sub-components - and
broad improvement in export orders, inventories and prices
charged, all signal that a year's worth of pro-growth, fine
turning of economic policy in China is gaining traction.
The new orders sub-index hit a six-month high, with stocks
of purchases at their strongest since July and stocks of
finished goods at their weakest since March.
That implies an upturn in orders will be met by a rise in
production, handily confirmed by a rally to a three-month high
in the PMI's output sub-index.
And it reinforces the broad expectation among economists
that while pro-growth policies will remain in place, they will
not be expanded after the once-a-decade leadership transition
takes place at a Communist Party congress next month.
Analysts say a surprisingly strong bounce in China's exports
last month, as factory output, investment and retail sales all
pulled slightly ahead of expectations, show policies - boosted
most recently by infrastructure project approvals in September
worth $157 billion - are working.
And with the financial system's liquidity taps also open,
economists expect a steady, if unspectacular, recovery to be
achieved at current settings without additional stimulus.
EXTERNAL CHALLENES
"External challenges still abound and pressures on the job
market are lingering. This calls for a continuation of policy
easing in the coming months to secure a firmer growth recovery,"
Qu Hongbin, chief China economist at index sponsor, HSBC, said
in a statement accompanying the data.
The flash PMI findings follow a Reuters poll on Monday,
taken after last week's GDP data, which showed economists
anticipating a modest rebound in growth in Q4 to 7.7 percent
from Q3's below target 7.4 percent. However, even that number
will not be enough to lift full year expansion from an expected
13-year low.
"The emerging signs of bottoming and stabilising economic
growth have reduced the need for aggressive policy easing in the
short term, but the policy stance should remain accommodative to
continue supporting growth," Peng Wensheng, chief economist at
China International Capital Corporate, wrote in a note to
clients after the GDP data.
Chinese banks are on course to make new loans worth more
than 8.5 trillion yuan ($1.4 trillion) in 2012, expansionary
versus the 7.5 trillion of new loans extended in 2011 and above
the 8 trillion yuan that sources told Reuters back in February
was the target for 2012.
Meanwhile the total social financing aggregate, a broad
measure of liquidity in the economy, stood at 1.65 trillion yuan
in September, up from 1.24 trillion yuan in August.
Analysts expect no further cuts to interest rates this year
or next after back-to-back cuts in June and July, and only one
more 50 basis point cut to banks' required reserve ratios (RRR)
in 2012 after three since late 2011 that have freed an estimated
1.2 trillion yuan for new lending.
Businesses though say conditions remain tough.
Chinese excavator maker, Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd
, told Reuters on Tuesday that domestic market
conditions for its industry segment had deteriorated by as much
as 20-30 percent between January and September from a year ago.
External headwinds have been the main cause of the rapidly
cooling growth in China's export-sensitive economy from 2011'S
9.2 percent expansion.
Exports were worth 31 percent of GDP in 2011, according to
the World Bank, and supported an estimated 200 million Chinese
jobs. A festering debt crisis has dented demand from the
European Union - China's biggest foreign market - and ultimately
weighed on the domestic economy.
The combination has seen manufacturers slash inventories in
the face of faltering demand. A turnaround for industry is
likely only assured when months of de-stocking end.
The HSBC flash PMI is published approximately one week
before final PMI data are released. The flash estimate is
typically based on 85-90 percent of the total PMI survey
responses gathered by UK-based data provider, Markit.