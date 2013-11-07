Deutsche Bank wins approval for sub-branch in Shanghai free trade zone

HONG KONG Nov 7 Deutsche Bank (China) said on
Thursday it has received approval from the Chinese regulator to
set up a sub-branch in the new Shanghai free trade zone, ahead
of an important Communist Party policy meeting this weekend.
Chinese leaders are expected to announce a fresh batch of
policies to steer the world's second-largest economy towards
more sustainable growth after three decades of breakneck
Deutsche Bank follows Citibank, DBS
, Hang Seng Bank, HSBC and Bank of
East Asia in receiving approvals to start operations
in the pilot free trade zone.
The sub-branch will serve corporate and financial
institution clients in the area and offer a wide range of
corporate banking services with a focus on cross-border
transactions, the bank said.
"The Shanghai Free Trade Zone is expected to bring about new
opportunities for banks that are well positioned to serve
clients' needs in a global context," Feng Gao, President of
Deutsche Bank China said in a statement. It did not specify when
the sub-branch would open.
The Shanghai zone, which covers an area of nearly 29 sq km
on the eastern outskirts of the commercial hub, was officially
launched in late September.
China's State Council said it would open up its largely
sheltered services sector to foreign competition in the zone and
use it as a test bed for bold financial reforms, including a
convertible yuan and liberalised interest rates.