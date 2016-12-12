China's economy should target 6.5 pct growth in 2017: think-tank

SHANGHAI Dec 12 China should set an economic growth target of around 6.5 percent for 2017, although it is very likely that the country will be able to exceed this level, the State Information Center said on Monday.

The State Information Center, an official think tank affiliated with the National Development and Reform Commission, a powerful economic planner, suggested the 6.5 percent growth target in an article carried in the China Securities Journal.

China's economy grew 6.7 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier. The government has set a growth target of 6.5-7 percent for the full year. (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Wang Jing; Editing by Eric Meijer)