UPDATE 1-China should target 6.5 pct economic growth in 2017: think tank

(Updates with quote)
SHANGHAI Dec 12 China should set an economic
growth target of around 6.5 percent for 2017, although it is
very likely that it will be able to exceed that level, the State
Information Center said on Monday.
The State Information Center is an official think tank
affiliated with the National Development and Reform Commission,
a powerful economic planner. It suggested the growth target in
an article carried in the China Securities Journal.
Its recommendation comes as top leaders prepare to meet this
month to map out an economic and reform agenda for 2017 during
an annual Central Economic Work Conference.
"In 2017, China's economic operations will need to intensify
efforts to alleviate deep-seated contradictions and structural
problems," the think tank said, singling out the property
market, social capital and regional financial risks as among its
concerns.
China's economy grew 6.7 percent in the third quarter from a
year earlier and looks set to achieve the government's full-year
forecast of 6.5-7 percent, buoyed by higher government spending,
a housing boom and record bank lending.
However, growing debt and concerns about property bubbles
have touched off an internal debate about whether China should
tolerate slower growth in 2017 to allow more room for painful
reforms aimed at reducing industrial overcapacity and
indebtedness.
The government has said growth of at least 6.5 percent is
needed each year through to 2020 to meet a previously stated
goal of doubling gross domestic product and per capita income by
then, from 2010 levels.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Wang Jing; Editing by Eric Meijer
and Kim Coghill)