China will find appropriate remedies, Hollande says in Berlin

BERLIN Aug 24 China, the world's second largest
economy, will find the appropriate remedies to ensure its
economic growth, French President Francois Hollande said on
Monday at a news conference in Berlin.
Chancellor Angela Merkel added at the same news conference
that she was certain China would do everything it possibly could
to stabilise the situation there.
She noted that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) does
not expect a lasting crisis in China.
The near 9 percent slump in Chinese stocks on Monday was
their worst performance since the depths of the global financial
crisis and wiped out what was left of 2015's gains, which in
June stood at more than 50 percent.
