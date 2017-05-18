UPDATE 4-Smaller cities keep China home property market hot in April

* April new home prices +0.7 pct m/m vs +0.6 pct in March
* Monthly growth fastest since October 2016
* Accelerated price gains supported by demand in smaller
cities
* But more cities saw prices fall or growth slowing - NBS
(Adds comments from Shanghai-listed developer on tier-3 cities)
By Yawen Chen and Ryan Woo
BEIJING, May 18 Home prices in Beijing and some
major Chinese cities softened in April due to ongoing curbs to
cool China's red-hot property market, but average prices
nationwide saw their largest increase in six months, helped by
purchases in smaller cities.
New home prices in China rose 0.7 percent on average in
April from a month earlier, outpacing the 0.6 percent increase
in March, Reuters calculations of National Bureau of Statistics
(NBS) data showed.
While that was the biggest gain since October, analysts said
the market would further lose momentum this year due to the
measures taken by the government to stifle speculation, and the
question was only when it would come down.
"We expect tightening measures to increase in severity for
the rest of the year, and though we do not see a severe
correction in prices, developers should suffer from a tight
liquidity environment and continued declines in transaction
volume," North Square Blue Oak, a London-based boutique
investment bank, said in a note commenting on the data.
"While timing will vary city-by-city, we expect to see a
price inflection point in many markets with price growth slowing
under demand containment measures but cushioned by lack of
supply."
In April more cities reported price drops or slower price
gains compared with March, the NBS said in a note on Thursday
accompanying its price data for 70 cities across China.
The NBS publishes home price data by individual city. It
does not publish the data by city-tier.
Prices in smaller cities, known as tier-3 cities, rose 0.9
percent in April from a month earlier, while growth in tier-2
cities was flat at 0.6 percent, Yan Yuejin, an analyst with
E-House China R&D Institute, said after analysing the NBS data.
But in China's biggest cities, the rate of increase halved
to 0.3 percent, he said.
Prices for new units in Beijing in April grew at a slower
pace on a monthly basis, while Shanghai prices dropped 0.1
percent. Shenzhen prices stayed unchanged in April.
SPILLOVER
Since late March, authorities in the bigger cities have
intensified their campaign to drive speculators out of the
property market, taking steps like forbidding buyers from
selling newly purchased homes too quickly.
But as result some demand spilled over into smaller cities
where curbs are less stiff.
In Tangshan, a lower-tier city near Beijing, prices more
than doubled in April from a month earlier to 2.2 percent, the
NBS data showed. The Tangshan government announced new curbs to
cool the market on Thursday.
"Our analysis found that actually sales in about 42 small
tier-3 cities have been rising at a pace of 35 percent
year-on-year since last May, and inventory levels in those
cities have plummeted," said Ouyang Jie, vice president of
Shanghai-listed developer Future Land Holdings.
"That's mainly because many people have been forced out of
the bigger cities. Some of them have left and gone back home to
settle, in turn pushing up sales there," Ouyang told Reuters on
Thursday.
Home prices in China's tier-1 cities may have slowed, but
they are still elevated by any measure.
Beijing was the most expensive city in April with a median
price of 63,647 yuan ($9,231) per square metre, or $858 per
square feet, followed by Shanghai, Shenzhen and coastal city
Xiamen, a state think tank said on Monday.
If the government's curbs were relaxed, home prices in the
biggest cities would likely resume their rise, a senior official
from China's top economic planner warned late last month.
Beijing's concern over social and economic consequences of
runaway real estate market has prompted policymakers to
repeatedly pledge intentions for a "long-term mechanism" to
stabilise prices.
Experts are uncertain what that will entail, but it is
expected to include tax and land reforms, though China announced
in March it has no plans to implement a nationwide property tax
this year.
(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Ryan Woo; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore and Richard Borsuk)