China won't allow "roller-coaster rides" in its markets after Brexit-Premier Li

BEIJING, June 28 Britain's vote to leave the
European Union has sent jitters through global markets, but it
is important to work together to strengthen confidence, prevent
the spread of panic and maintain stability in capital markets,
China's Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday.
"It's hard to avoid short-term volatility in China's capital
markets, but we won't allow roller-coaster rides and drastic
changes in the capital markets," said Li, speaking at the World
Economic Forum (WEF) in the city of Tianjin.
China will prevent systemic and regional risks when
developing its capital markets, said Li.
In a speech on Monday, Li said China hopes for a united and
stable EU and a prosperous United Kingdom, but added, "against
the backdrop of globalisation, it's impossible for each country
to talk about its own development discarding the world economic
environment."
(Reporting by Beijing monitoring desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)