WRAPUP 2-China targets infrastructure to lift economy, report says

By Kevin Yao and Carrie Ho
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, May 22 China will fast track
approvals for infrastructure investment to combat a slowdown in
the economy, a state-backed newspaper reported on Tuesday,
showing how Premier Wen Jiabao's call for policies to support
growth is being put into action.
The pace of investment in the likes of roads, bridges and
real estate is running at its weakest in nearly a decade, April
data showed, suggesting the world's second-biggest economy is
heading for a sixth straight quarter of slowing growth.
To provide some support the government had asked for project
proposals by the end of June, even for those initially earmarked
for the end of the year, said the China Securities Journal, one
of the country's top financial papers.
Citing government sources, the article said Beijing did not
rule out bringing forward next year's projects, if it thought
more investments would be needed to stimulate the economy.
"This would be the first concrete evidence that Premier
Wen's comments are being put into practice," said Dariusz
Kowalczyk, an economist at Credit Agricole-CIB in Hong Kong.
"Improved China growth would benefit all regional
currencies, as their economies heavily depend on exports to
China."
The newspaper also cited media reports saying the central
government will speed up budget allocations to various
construction projects, including highway construction.
News of Beijing's latest efforts to bolster growth lifted
stock markets. Australian shares rose 1.2 percent and Britain's
FTSE 100 gained 1.1 percent as investors bought miners on the
prospects of more sales to China.
Chinese infrastructure stocks outperformed, while benchmark
copper prices rose to a one-week high.
The five top movers on the China Enterprises Index
of Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong were all infrastructure
related; China Communications Construction, China
Railway Construction Group Corp, China Railway Group
, Anhui Conch Cement and Zoomlion Heavy
Industry.
To be sure, some economists say the slowdown does not
warrant the mammoth 4 trillion stimulus China produced at the
height of the global financial crisis when firms had axed some
20 million jobs as global trade ground to a halt.
The economy is stronger that it was then. Today's labour
market is tight, wages are rising and employees are struggling
for staff, conditions that could fuel inflation if Beijing
loosened policy aggressively.
So the latest move by Beijing is another example of its
"fine tuning" of policies to prevent the economy for slipping
too quickly, they said.
HIGHWAYS, RAILWAYS, POWER
Wang Jun, an economist at the China Centre for International
Economic Exchanges, a government think-tank, said he expected
the thrust of the investment to focus on highways, railways,
nuclear power and thermal power plants.
"But it will be fine-tuning," Wang said. Indeed, the China
Securities Journal said Beijing would focus on projects already
under construction or ones that were halted due to funding
shortages last year.
Economists also said they doubted the government would look
at fresh investment projects. Instead, it would bring forward
projects laid out under the national five-year development plan.
Premier Wen signalled Beijing's willingness to take action
in remarks at the weekend.
"We should continue to implement a proactive fiscal policy
and a prudent monetary policy while giving more priority to
maintaining growth," he said in comments reported by state news
agency Xinhua.
The China Securities Journal said that Beijing's move is
partly aimed at offsetting the economic impact of a
government-engineered slowdown in the property sector.
Wen reiterated at the weekend that Beijing would maintain a
clamp-down on the sector. A series of controls on credit and
purchases drove down housing prices in April for a second month
in a row compared with year-earlier levels.
China bringing forward investment projects would also be
welcome news for the world's mineral producers, particularly
those in Australia.
The slowdown in China's economy has weighed particularly
hard on the commodities market. Falling prices combined with
escalating costs that have squeezed cash flow prompted big
miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
to say they were reconsidering the pace of their
long-term expansion plans.
However, Xstrata said on Tuesday it expected Chinese
copper demand to pick up in the second half of the year and
Brazilian miner Vale said it was selling iron ore to
China about as fast as it can mine it.
Bringing forward investment projects would add to other
evidence of government efforts to support the economy.
Under a "proactive fiscal policy", central government
spending rose 26 percent in the first four months of 2012 from a
year earlier, more than twice the pace of revenue growth.
The last time spending outpaced revenues in the first four
months of the year was in 2009 when China rolled out its big
stimulus package to counter the global recession. Spending on
transportation is up 84.5 percent in the first four months of
2012.
Industrial production growth weakened sharply in April from
a year earlier and retail sales were lower than expected. Fixed
asset investment rose 20.2 percent in the first four months of
the year compared with the same year-earlier period, the weakest
pace since December 2002.
After the disappointing April economic data was released,
the central bank cut the amount of cash banks must hold in
reserve for the third time since November.
China may also roll out a new round of subsidies for
energy-saving home appliances as early as June, the China
Business News reported last week.
A Reuters poll showed economists expect annual economic
growth in the second quarter of the year to slow to 7.9 percent,
the first slide below 8 percent since 2009. It would represent
the sixth straight quarter when annual growth slowed down.
China's economic growth averaged more than 10 percent in the
first decade of this century. But Wen has said China must
embrace a slower rate of growth and political reform to keep the
economy from faltering and to spread wealth more evenly in the
country of 1.3 billion people.