WRAPUP 2-China data shows economic recovery gaining pace

* Oct industrial output +9.6 pct y/y vs +9.4 pct f'cast
* Oct retail sales +14.5 pct y/y vs f'cast +14.0 pct
* Jan-Oct fixed asset investment +20.7 pct y/y vs f'cast
+20.6 pct
* Oct CPI +1.7 pct y/y vs f'cast unchgd from Sept +1.9 pct
* PPI -2.8 pct vs f'cast -2.7 pct and -3.6 pct in Sept
By Nick Edwards and Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Nov 9 China's economy strode further
along the road of recovery from its slowest growth in three
years, data for October showed on Friday, as infrastructure
investment accelerated and output from the country's factories
ran at its fastest in five months.
Commerce Minister Chen Deming fuelled expectations of a
strengthening cyclical rebound when he revealed that October
exports had expanded by more than 11 percent year-on-year, well
above consensus forecasts of economists polled by Reuters who
expected official data on Saturday to show a 9.0 percent rise.
The uptick in key economic activity indicators last month,
after signs of a rebound emerged in September data, cemented the
view of many analysts and investors that China's rebound was now
gathering momentum thanks to a raft of pro-growth policies
rolled out by the government in recent months.
"It's pretty clear that there is no hard landing risk, that
the economy will improve in the fourth quarter and we're going
to see 9 percent year-on-year growth in the first half of next
year," Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist and strategist for
non-Japan Asia, Credit Agricole CIB, told Reuters.
That's a bold call on growth after seven successive quarters
of slowing activity dragged the annual rate of economic
expansion down to 7.4 percent in Q3 - its lowest since early
2009 - leaving the world's second biggest economy on track to
mark its most sluggish year since 1999.
The benchmark Reuters poll taken in October after Q3 GDP
data forecasts first half growth in 2013 of 7.8 percent, but
Kowalczyk is not alone in being above consensus - and being
further convinced that October's numbers are a turning point.
"The key question for investors is whether China's economic
growth has truly bottomed out," Ting Lu, chief China economist
at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong, wrote in a note
to clients.
"Based on October data, especially the 9.6 percent
industrial production growth reading, the answer is firmly
'yes'," said Lu, who expects China's GDP growth to run at an 8.3
percent pace in the first half of 2013, picking up from a 7.8
percent rate in Q4.
Risk assets were somewhat less emphatic in their response to
numbers that showed upside surprises in industrial output, fixed
asset investment - up 20.7 in the first 10 months of the year -
and retail sales, up 14.5 percent in October on the year.
While Asian currencies were broadly steady to firmer and
Brent crude and base metals nudged higher, equities were subdued
by worries about the risks from the so-called "fiscal cliff" in
the United States and fresh concerns about sovereign debt
problems in Europe.
"Equities in China are highly correlated with the economic
cycle and I strongly believe that the economic cycle in China
justifies higher valuations going forward," Kowalczyk said.
BASE EFFECTS FLATTER
Commerce Minister Chen, speaking on the sidelines of the
Chinese Communist Party's congress meeting, signalled though
that the recovery was not as robust as some might think.
"China's exports in September grew 9.9 percent and rose a
bit more than 11 percent in October, but this only suggests a
mild recovery and I think it is very difficult to achieve the
annual target of 10 percent (growth in trade) for this year,"
Chen told reporters.
Exports were worth about 31 percent of China's GDP in 2011,
according to World Bank data, and the external sector supports
an estimated 200 million jobs.
Bank of America/Merrill Lynch's Lu, meanwhile, cautioned
that there is risk of a strong base effect flattering the H1
numbers next year, but points out that infrastructure investment
has accelerated solidly since the government began fast-tracking
major projects a few months ago, underpinning domestic economic
activity.
Lu says total planned investment in newly started projects,
a leading indicator of FAI, accelerated to 35.2 percent
year-on-year in October from 31.3 percent in September.
Despite signs of strength, analysts broadly say that further
gains depend largely on the government maintaining its
commitment to pro-growth monetary and fiscal policies, even
though few economists expect additional action in the near term.
"I don't expect any easing in monetary policy until the end
of this year because it would be unnecessary as the economy is
recovering," Yao Wei, China economist at Societe Generale in
Hong Kong, told Reuters.
Beijing has been fine-tuning economic policy for a year to
support growth, and analysts expect that programme to broadly
remain in place after a new leadership of the ruling Communist
Party is unveiled at a congress that began on Thursday.
Outgoing party chief, President Hu Jintao - almost certain
to be succeeded by Vice President Xi Jinping - said in a speech
to the congress that China would stick to policies fostering
sustainable, long-term economic development with the aim of
doubling GDP over the 10 years to 2020.
China has cut benchmark interest rates twice this year,
lowered bank reserve ratios three times since late 2011 and made
repeated, large-scale liquidity injections into the financial
system to underpin slowing growth in the short-term.
NAGGING DOWNSIDE RISKS
Friday's data, key barometers of both domestic activity and
output from China's export-oriented factory sector, offered
further evidence that policy loosening had worked and had left
the authorities with room to do more if necessary.
Consumer inflation eased to its slowest pace in nearly three
years in October, with the 1.7 percent rise from a year ago
slower than the 1.9 percent posted in September. Economists
polled by Reuters had expected inflation to hold steady.
Factory-gate prices in October fell 2.8 percent from a year
earlier, a touch faster than the forecast fall of 2.7 percent
but easing from September's 3.6 percent annual drop, which bodes
well for a corporate sector struggling to cope with falling
profits due to producer price deflation.
The nagging downside for company earnings of falling
producer prices and industrial production still firmly below its
double-digit trend, despite the latest uptick, are reasons why
Alistair Thornton, an economist with IHS Global Insight in
Beijing, believes it is too early to declare that growth has
definitively stabilised.
"The bottom line is that the economy remains very sluggish,"
he wrote in a note to clients. "Over the next couple of months,
the economy will most likely continue to bounce off the bottom,
although the balance of economic forces is shifting more to the
upside than the downside."