WRAPUP 2-China economy loses more steam in April, further stimulus on the cards

* April factory output, retail sales, investment, money
supply and bank lending miss expectations
* Fixed-asset investment sees slowest growth since Dec 2000
* Property investment growth slows to 6 pct
* Raises risk that growth will drop below 7 pct in Q2
* Economists say further policy easing needed
By Kevin Yao
BEIJING, May 13 China's money supply grew at its
slowest pace on record and investment growth sank to its lowest
in nearly 15 years as April data showed the world's
second-largest economy was still losing momentum despite a
concentrated burst of policy easing.
Wednesday's data added to concerns that Beijing's growth
target of around 7 percent for the year is already at risk, and
reinforced views that authorities need to take bolder measures
to head off job losses and debt defaults by local governments
and companies.
The central bank is expected to follow this week's interest
rate cut with more stimulus in coming months, while the
government may ramp up spending to try to energise the economy,
which looks set for its worst year in 25 years.
"It's again worse than what most people had expected,
especially on the investment side. All of this suggests that the
downward pressures on growth in China are persisting, especially
in the industrial part of the economy," said Louis Kuijs, China
economist at Royal Bank of Scotland in Hong Kong.
"This type of data will motivate policymakers to further
ease on the monetary and fiscal sides."
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has cut benchmark interest
rates three times in the past six months, including a move early
this week, on top of reductions in banks' reserve requirement
ratio (RRR) and measures to shore up the ailing property market,
which accounts for about 15 percent of the economy.
Kuijs has penciled in at least one more interest rate cut in
the third quarter, coupled with more quantitative measures.
PROPERTY DRAG
Signs of deteriorating conditions abounded in the April
data.
Despite efforts to pump more money into the economy, money
supply growth slowed to 10.1 percent from a year earlier.
Banks made 708 billion yuan ($114.11 billion) of new loans
last month, about one-fifth less than expected, as slowing
earnings growth and rising bad loans made lenders more cautious.
Banking sources have told Reuters that some lenders are not
passing on lower borrowing costs to customers, undermining
official efforts to boost the economy.
For their part, companies complain they are short of
customers, not credit, and thinning profit margins are making it
more difficult to pay off existing debt. In addition, a sizeable
amount of the loans which are being made are believed to be for
refinancing, not new activity.
Policy insiders told Reuters earlier this month that in
addition to further monetary easing, the government may also
ramp up state spending to shore up growth.
"Such (credit) data makes it impossible for the government
to find funding for the infrastructure projects it is planning,"
said Dariusz Kowalczyk, a senior economist at Credit Agricole in
Hong Kong.
"It is clear that more needs to be done in terms of monetary
stimulus."
WEAKENING INVESTMENT
Fixed-asset investment, a crucial driver of activity, rose
12 percent in January-April from a year earlier, the slowest
pace since December 2000, the National Bureau of Statistics
said.
A breakdown of the figures showed slower growth in both
government and private sector spending, and a sharp drop in the
mining sector. Overall spending on new projects stalled.
Property investment growth slowed to 6 percent in January to
April from a year earlier, easing from 8.5 percent in the first
quarter and the weakest level since 2009.
New property starts fell by 17.3 percent in January-April,
hitting demand for everything from cement and steel to furniture
and appliances. While home sales and prices may be bottoming out
in big cities, analysts said high inventories of unsold houses
are likely to prevent any meaningful recovery for some time.
"The property sector remains the biggest drag on the
economy," said Nie Wen, an economist at Hwabao Trust in
Shanghai.
"The chance of GDP growth bottoming out in the second
quarter is small. We expect Q2 growth to be 6.7-6.8 percent," he
said, adding activity should start to stabilise in the second
half.
The latest data also suggested China's vaunted consumers are
showing signs of spending fatigue. Retail sales rose 10 percent
last month, missing expectations for a 10.5 percent rise and
easing from March.
General Motors Co said on Tuesday it was cutting
vehicle prices on 40 models in China after sales fell.
That spells more bad news for the PBOC, as strength in
domestic demand and the services sector have been helping to
offset persistent weakness and job shedding in manufacturing.
Other data last week showed weaker-than-expected exports,
imports and inflation, highlighting that China's economy is
under persistent pressure from softening demand at home and
abroad.
"Today's data do not reflect the impact of easing (in
mid-April and May). However, it is clear that economic activity
has continued to decelerate and policymakers are likely still
behind the curve," HSBC economist Julia Wang said in a research
note.
($1 = 6.2043 Chinese yuan)
