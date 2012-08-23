WRAPUP 1-More easing seen as China factory survey disappoints

* Survey shows China factory sector shrinking most in 9 mths
* Adds to signs growth slowdown lasting longer than expected
* Prompts calls for fresh growth measures to boost economy
* Central bank completes biggest weekly cash injection in 7
mths
* Cash injections seen as substitute for bank reserve cuts
By Lucy Hornby and Gabriel Wildau
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 23 China's manufacturing
sector contracted at its sharpest pace in nine months in August,
according to a survey showing falling export orders and rising
inventories, a signal that more policy stimulus may be needed to
engineer a second half pick-up in growth.
As calls grew louder from analysts and investors for further
measures from Beijing to support the economy, China's central
bank on Thursday completed its largest weekly injection of funds
into the financial system in seven months - a move traders saw
as a substitute for a cut in banks' required reserve ratio.
The HSBC Flash China manufacturing purchasing managers index
(PMI) - a preliminary read-out that provides an early peek at
data for August - fell to 47.8 this month, its lowest level
since November and well down from July's final figure of 49.3.
"Inventory numbers are the highest on record. Orders to
inventory are the lowest since December 2008. Foreign orders to
inventory are the lowest since January 2009. It's very hard to
put a positive spin on anything within the data," said Robert
Rennie, chief currency strategist at Westpac Bank In Sydney.
"Bottom line - a very poor update with some very poor China
data to come."
Falling demand from debt-ridden Europe, China's single
biggest export market, has put the Chinese economy under
pressure, with the ripples now being felt throughout east Asia.
Japan said on Wednesday that exports slumped the most in six
months in July as shipments to Europe and China tumbled. Exports
from Taiwan, a key part of the global technology supply chain,
fell for a fifth straight month in July and South Korea, home to
major carmakers, computer chip and flat-screen producers,
recorded its sharpest export fall in July in nearly three years.
Sixth consecutive quarters of slowing Chinese growth have
also taken a toll on commodities markets, with falling prices
and an uncertain outlook prompting miner BHP Billiton
to shelve a $20 billion expansion project in Australia.
The Australian dollar wobbled after the latest data
from the country's single biggest export market, while
Australia's resources minister on Thursday declared that "the
resources boom is over."
MORE EASING SEEN
The HSBC PMI has been below the 50 mark that divides
expansion from contraction for 10 straight months, and the index
is now at levels rarely seen since the 2008-2009 global
financial crisis.
But China is loath to unleash a massive stimulus package as
it did in 2008. Instead, it has chosen to open more sectors to
private capital to help fund new investment projects.
"To achieve the stated policy goal of stabilising growth and
the jobs market, Beijing must step up policy easing to lift
infrastructure investment in the coming months," Qu Hongbin,
chief China economist at HSBC in Hong Kong said in a statement
accompanying the index.
China has been "fine tuning" policies to keep growth on
track without releasing curbs on the property sector.
Beijing has fast-tracked fiscal spending on key projects,
cut the amount of cash banks must keep as reserves (RRR) to free
an estimated 1.2 trillion yuan for lending ($190 billion) and,
in the space of four weeks in June and July, twice lowered
benchmark lending rates.
Traders and analysts had widely expected that another RRR
cut was imminent, and many analysts still believe a cut is
needed to give banks the liquidity they need to boost lending.
"I would cut RRR tomorrow," Ting Lu, economist at Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch, told Reuters.
Instead, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) appears to be
using an alternative policy tool, injecting a net 278 billion
yuan ($43.77 billion) into the interbank money market this week,
the largest net injection since early January.
The PBOC's decision to inject the funds through open market
operations, rather than through a cut in bank reserves,
indicates its concern about stoking inflation.
House prices have now risen for two straight months on a
monthly basis, following eight consecutive monthly declines
resulting from Beijing's campaign to bring prices down.
Employing open market operations offered the central bank
more flexibility and precision, said Ma Yun, an economist at
CEBM, a Chinese macro-economic consultancy, because the effect
was temporary and could be targeted at specific banks in need of
liquidity. By contrast, an RRR cut affects all banks and is
effectively permanent unless the central bank moves actively to
reverse it, so can have an inflationary affect.
Evidence has been mounting in recent weeks that China's
economy is struggling to overcome strong global headwinds, with
economists' expectations of a second half pick-up being pushed
steadily further back.
Chinese government data last month showed July exports rose
just 1 percent from a year earlier and that new loans were at a
10-month low. Factory output rose at its lowest pace in three
years and pricing power faded.
That raised the spectre of a seventh straight quarter of
slowing growth in July-September, after the second-quarter
expanded 7.6 percent from a year earlier, only just above
Beijing's official 7.5 percent target.
The prospect of unemployed workers taking to the streets is
a top worry for China's ruling Communist Party, particularly
ahead of a once-in-a-decade leadership transition this autumn.
However, unemployment levels have not yet come close to
those of the winter of 2008-2009. At least 20 million jobs were
lost in export-oriented coastal provinces when global trade
ground to a halt then. Some estimates put the total as high as
40 million.