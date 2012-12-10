UPDATE 1-China exports rise much weaker than expected

* China Nov exports up 2.9 pct, Oct rose 11.6 pct
* Imports flat on year, versus 2.4 pct Oct rise
* Both figures weaker than expected
* Takes shine off strong domestic activity figures
* Industrial output rose more than expected in Nov
By Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, Dec 10 China's exports rose in November
at a much weaker pace than expected and imports were flat
compared with a year earlier, taking some shine off weekend data
that suggested a revival in the world's second-biggest economy
was deepening.
Exports rose 2.9 percent from a year earlier, well below
expectations for a 9.0 percent increase and October's 11.6
percent pace, customs figures showed on Monday. Imports were
unchanged on the year, weaker than forecasts for a 2.0 percent
increase.
The data represented the weakest performance for exports and
imports since August.
"The export slowdown shows external demand faces uncertainty
due to concerns over the fiscal cliff in the U.S.," said Zhang
Zhiwei, chief China economist at Nomura in Hong Kong.
"Nonetheless it does not change our view that growth is on
track for a strong recovery in Q4, as (growth) is mostly
domestically driven."
The trade data follows government figures on Sunday that
showed industrial output rose a higher-than-expected 10.1
percent in November from a year earlier, the fastest pace since
March.
The weekend figures also showed consumer inflation bounced
off a 33-month trough, but remained at relatively low levels,
and that retail sales growth picked up.
"The Chinese economy is now in a sweet spot and can stay in
the sweet spot through the first half of 2013," Ting Lu, an
economist at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, said before the
trade figures were released. "Beijing will be happy to sustain
the current policy stance."
Hurt by wilting export growth and lacklustre domestic demand
partly owing to measures to cool down a hot property market,
growth hit a three-year low of 7.4 percent in the July-September
quarter and is poised this year for its weakest expansion since
1999.
The People's Bank of China, the central bank, cut interest
rates in both June and July and has lowered banks' reserve
requirement ratio (RRR) by 150 basis points since late 2011,
freeing an estimated 1.2 trillion yuan ($193 billion) for
lending.
China's economy is expected to grow in 2012 by 7.5 percent -
in line with a government target - before picking up to expand
8.5 percent in 2013, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation
and Development said in a November report.
WATCHING INFLATION
Like factory output, retail sales were also stronger than
expected. The 14.9 percent gain was above forecasts for a 14.6
percent increase. Analysts had expected industrial output to
expand by 9.8 percent.
Fixed asset investment, or spending in such areas as
bridges, factories and housing, rose 20.7 percent in the first
11 months of the year over the same year-earlier period. That
compared with expectations for a 20.8 percent gain.
Sunday's inflation report showed China's consumer price
index rose 2 percent in November from a year ago, slightly less
than forecasts for a 2.1 percent gain. Vegetable prices soared
11.3 percent.
Although that leaves consumer inflation well below Beijing's
4 percent target for 2012, the central bank has said rising
prices represent the biggest risk long term as China makes a
transition from a planned to a market-based economy.
Underlining its worries about consumer and property
inflation, the central bank has not cut interest rates or the
RRR since July. Instead it has used open-market operations to
manage cash in the economy to try to target its impact more
precisely.
November's data showed price momentum may also be changing
in industry.
Factory-gate prices fell 2.2 percent in November from a year
earlier. It marked the ninth straight month of decline but was
the second month that deflation narrowed after September's 3.6
percent drop, the steepest in nearly three years.