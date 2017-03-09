版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 9日 星期四 12:10 BJT

UPDATE 2-China Feb producer inflation fastest in nearly 9 years as commodities surge

* China producer inflation quickens to fastest since Sept 2008

* Minerals, steel, energy continue to see rapid price rises

* PPI inflation expected to start easing soon

* Consumer inflation cools more than expected as food prices fall

* Central bank seen maintaining cautious policy tightening bias
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐