UPDATE 3-China March producer inflation cools for first time in 7 months on steel glut fears

* Producer price inflation eases, may have peaked
* Rally in materials prices like iron ore is losing steam
* Prices falling on higher supply, worries about demand
outlook
* Consumer inflation remains mild
* Central bank seen continuing gradual policy tightening
(Adds reference to China's metals exports being a source of
trade friction with U.S., other major producers)
By Yawen Chen and Nicholas Heath
BEIJING, April 12 China's producer price
inflation cooled for the first time in seven months in March as
iron ore and coal prices tumbled, pressured by fears that
Chinese steel production is outweighing demand and threatening a
glut of the metal later this year.
A renaissance in China's steel industry has been a major
driver of the world's second-largest economy in recent quarters,
helping generate the strongest profit growth in years and adding
to a reflationary pulse across the global manufacturing sector.
But after cranking out as much metal as possible in recent
months, Chinese steel mills are now starting to cut prices,
threatening to snuff out a bull market that had pushed prices of
some steel construction products to their highest since 2014.
China's steel sector has been under particular scrutiny by
its major trading partners, with the Trump administration saying
Beijing's support for such industries has led to over-production
and a flood of exports that have distorted global markets.
Still, while China's producer price inflation has likely
passed its peak, it is likely to remain high for a bit longer,
keeping profits at a reasonable level, ANZ said in a note.
That should give China's central bank confidence to continue
with gradual monetary policy tightening as it tries to coax
companies to reduce high levels of debt, ANZ economists said,
predicting further hikes in short-term interest rates this year.
China's producer price index (PPI) rose 7.6 percent in March
from a year earlier, still elevated but in line with
expectations and easing from 7.8 percent in February, a 9-year
high, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a softer reading
as a torrid rally in China's commodity markets showed signs of
correcting, and on expectations that measures to cool the
country's overheated housing market would eventually slow demand
for steel and other building materials.
On a month-on-month basis, the PPI rose just 0.3 percent,
the smallest increase since September 2016 and half the pace
seen in February.
China's factory gate prices had only turned positive on
year-on-year basis last September, after falling for nearly five
years, leaving many industrial firms saddled with idle capacity
and less cash flow to service their debts.
CONSUMER INFLATION REMAINS BENIGN
China's consumer inflation rate has been far milder, edging
up to 0.9 percent in March, from 0.8 percent in February.
Food prices, the biggest component of the consumer price
index (CPI), fell by 4.4 percent.
Non-food inflation inched up to 2.3 percent, with costs for
health care, housing, transportation and communication all
rising, suggesting stronger demand from an increasingly wealthy
and rapidly ageing population.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted March consumer
inflation would edge up to 1.0 percent, but remain well within
the central bank's comfort zone.
Still-modest consumer inflation and moderating producer
prices will give policymakers room to continue with their
campaign to reduce risks in the financial system after years of
debt-fueled stimulus.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) last month completed its
most rigorous quarterly inspection of the nation's banks to date
to get a better idea of the problems it is facing.
The China Banking Regulatory Commision (CBRC) has told banks
to conduct "self inspections" so it can understand the amount of
leverage in the banking system and prevent lenders from hiding
the true extent of sour loans, three sources told Reuters on
Monday.
The PBOC has raised interest rates on money market and
special short- and medium-term loans several times already this
year to encourage companies to reduce debt.
ANZ expects another two 10-basis point hikes in the 7-day
reserve repo rate and other medium-term rate hikes for the rest
of the year, though analysts expect the PBOC to tread cautiously
to avoid crimping economic growth.
COMMODITY PRICES LOSING STEAM
Similar to previous months, much of the annual surge in
producer inflation in March was largely driven by higher prices
of raw materials for steelmaking products such as iron ore and
coking coal, which are benefiting from a construction boom.
But China's months-long commodities rally is showing signs
of crumbling. Steel futures fell 5 percent on Friday, their
steepest single-day drop in two months.
Top listed steelmaker Baoshan Iron & Steel
(Baosteel) said on Monday it has cut prices for May delivery,
ending a long streak of price hikes. Baosteel usually sets the
tone for the industry.
Adding to easing producer inflation is a deceleration in
global oil price growth, according to estimates by ING's chief
Asia economist Tim Condon. China cut gasoline and diesel retail
prices late last month by the most so far this year.
The inflation readings will be followed by March trade data
on Thursday, bank lending in coming days, and industrial output,
retail sales and investment on April 17.
China's first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) will also
be released on the 17th, and is expected to show resilient
growth at the start of 2017.
(Reporting by Yawen Chen and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Kim
Coghill)