UPDATE 3-Food price spike pushes China inflation to 7-month high

* China Dec CPI +2.5 pct yr-on-yr vs f'cast +2.3 pct, Nov
+2.0 pct
* Dec PPI -1.9 pct y/y vs f'cast -1.8 pct, Nov -2.0 pct
* Dec food CPI +4.2 pct on year, non-food CPI +1.7 pct
* GDP data due next week, growth seen at 7.7 pct for 2012
By Kevin Yao and Koh Gui Qing
BEIJING, Jan 11 China's annual consumer
inflation rate quickened to a seven-month high of 2.5 percent in
December on rising food prices, ahead of expectations and
narrowing the scope for the central bank to boost the economy by
easing monetary policy.
Accelerating inflation adds to signs that the world's second
largest economy is finally snapping out of its worst downturn in
three years, in a gradual recovery led by strengthening domestic
demand.
Analysts say price pressures will build in coming months,
due to low year-ago comparison figures, but that the inflation
outlook remains benign overall, leaving the economy in a sweet
spot for now that calls for no change in interest rates.
But should the tentative recovery falter were growth to
swoon in Europe and the United States, China's two biggest
export markets, Beijing could ease policy by reducing the level
of deposits lenders leave with the central bank, economists say.
"There is little pressure from inflation to move on monetary
policy," said Alistair Thornton, an economist at IHS in Beijing.
"There is room, nonetheless, for a reserve requirement ratio
(RRR) cut over the next few months, given potential tightness in
the banking system."
For 2012 as a whole, China's consumer inflation accelerated
2.6 percent, comfortably below the central bank's 4 percent
target.
"The consumer price index (CPI) data is mainly driven by
rising food prices due to seasonal factors and the recent cold
weather," said Li Huiyong, an economist at Shenyin & Wanguo
Securities in Shanghai.
"We expect consumer inflation would not be a big concern for
the government in 2013, with an annual increase of 3 percent."
Zhang Xiaoqiang, vice head of the National Development and
Reform Commission, China's top planning agency, was quoted by
state news agency Xinhua as reiterating on Friday that China's
consumer inflation would run at 3.5 percent in 2013.
Zhang was also quoted as saying China's economy likely grew
7.7 percent last year, in line with forecasts from analysts
polled by Reuters, and will probably expand around 7.5 percent
this year - a conservative estimate that matches the likely
official target for 2013.
China is due to release its gross domestic product data on
Jan. 18 and full-year growth of 7.7 percent would be the worst
in 13 years. But analysts hope the data will show growth
rebounding from three-year lows to 7.8 percent in the fourth
quarter.
PROPERTY RISK
Wary of stoking inflation and stubbornly-high house prices,
China has abstained from further interest rate cuts after
lowering borrowing costs twice between June and July last year.
It has also refrained from lowering the RRR, the level of
cash deposits it requires lenders to hold as reserves, since May
2012, when it reduced the ratio by 50 basis points to 20 percent
for China's biggest banks.
Beijing's reluctance to cut rates or RRR after July 2012
contravened widespread market calls for easier policy. Instead,
it preferred to loosen policy by adding cash through open
market operations, a measure analysts say is more flexible.
And if China's steep home prices should take off again in
coming months, defying Beijing's three-year campaign to cool the
buoyant property market, some analysts predict the People's Bank
of China (PBoC) may even raise rates in the fourth quarter.
A private survey showed house prices in China's 100 biggest
cities rose 0.2 percent for the seven consecutive month in
December on a monthly basis.
"Should property prices and food prices go higher, the
chance of inflation overshooting in the second-half of (2013)
cannot be ruled out," said Dongming Xie, an economist at OCBC
Bank in Singapore.
"Whether the PBoC will turn hawkish in the second-half will
depend on the inflation trajectory."
Home prices are not reflected in China's CPI, which only
accounts for residential costs by tracking prices for rents and
utilities and the cost of renovating and building homes.
Friday's data showed residential costs rose 3 percent in
December from a year ago, the biggest climb since October 2011
and the second-biggest contributor to inflation for the month
after food.
SOARING VEGETABLE PRICES
The National Bureau of Statistics, which released Friday's
data, said the food inflation, estimated to account for around
30 percent of China's CPI, ran at 4.2 percent year-on-year in
December. The non-food component ran at 1.7 percent.
Yu Qiumei, a senior statistician at the National Bureau of
Statistics which released Friday's data, said vegetable prices
were the key driver of December's inflation jump.
China is experiencing its coldest winter in 28 years and the
chilly weather has affected the production and transportation of
vegetables, Yu said.
Vegetable prices jumped 17.5 percent in December from
November. Of the 0.8 percent month-on-month gain in CPI -- the
sharpest in 11 months -- nearly 60 percent came from rising
vegetable prices, Yu said.
Data on Thursday showed China's export growth rebounding
surprisingly sharply to a seven-month high in December in a
strong finish to the year, even though subdued foreign demand
means the revival may not be sustained.
Still, in a sign things may be looking up for China's
corporate sector, which has battled falling profits, Friday's
data pointed to easing producer deflation.
The producer price index fell 1.9 percent in December from a
year ago in the 10th consecutive month of decline, but improving
from November's 2.2 percent annual fall. Economists had forecast
a 1.8 percent decline.
"We expect the central bank to keep interest rates on hold,
and focus on liquidity management via open market operations,
with two to three more RRR cuts throughout 2013," said Zhu
Haibin, an economist at JPMorgan.