UPDATE 2-Inflation picks up to multi-year highs in China as cbank eyes tighter policy

* China consumer inflation quickens to fastest since May
2014
* Producer price inflation strongest since Aug 2011
* Steel, other raw material prices extend rally on building
boom
* Central bank slowly moving to tightening policy bias
By Elias Glenn
BEIJING, Feb 14 China's producer price inflation
picked up more than expected in January to near six-year highs
as prices of steel and other raw materials extended a torrid
rally, adding to views that global manufacturing activity is
building momentum.
China consumer inflation also rose more than expected,
nearing a three-year high as fuel and food prices jumped, data
showed on Tuesday.
Much of the pick up in consumer prices was likely due to
higher food and travel costs heading into the long Lunar New
Year holiday, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.
But mounting price pressures in China and many other
countries have sparked talk of tighter monetary policy this
year, after years of super-loose settings aimed at reviving
economic growth.
China's central bank raised short-term interest rates in
recent weeks as it looks to contain risks from an explosive
growth in debt, while India's central bank last week
unexpectedly signalled an end to its longest easing cycle since
the global financial crisis, citing inflation risks.
Some analysts, however, believe the ramp up in price
pressures in China may be short-lived, noting that a jump in
January food prices was likely seasonal and that producer price
gains slowed by half on a month-on-month basis.
"We don't expect such high rates of inflation to last,"
Capital Economics China economist Julian Evans-Pritchard said in
a note.
"Tighter monetary policy, slowing income growth and cooling
property prices should keep broader price pressure contained
over the medium-term," he added, noting that weak prices early
last year may have exaggerated the strength of a reflationary
trend seen in recent months.
Consumer inflation quickened to 2.5 percent in January from
a year earlier, the highest since May 2014.
But it is still well within the government's comfort zone of
3 percent, and is showing few signs yet that the jump in
producer prices is filtering through to the broader economy,
analysts say.
Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted the consumer price
index (CPI) would rise 2.4 percent, after a 2.1 percent gain in
December.
Food prices, the biggest component of CPI, rose 2.7 percent
in January, led by a 7.1 percent increase in the price of pork.
Fuel costs surged 16.5 percent on-year, the biggest increase
among CPI components, likely due to a low comparison in the
year-ago period when fuel prices fell.
Capital Economics expects consumer prices to rise only 2.0
percent this year.
Producer price inflation accelerated to 6.9 percent -- the
fastest since August 2011 -- from December's rise of 5.5
percent.
Gains in the producer price index (PPI) were driven by a
31.0 percent increase in mining costs as coal prices rise, the
biggest jump in that category since early 2010.
The market had expected producer prices to rise 6.3 percent
on an annual basis.
But on a monthly basis, they only rose 0.8 percent, down
from December's 1.6 percent gain.
China's massive imports of coal, crude oil, iron ore and
industrial materials have helped fuel a sharp rebound in global
resources prices in recent months, boosting profits for
producers and processors.
Iron ore futures in China rose for a sixth session in a row
on Tuesday, hitting their highest in more than three years,
while London copper futures have climbed to around 20-month
highs.
Price gains in China have been further amplified by
government efforts to reduce industrial overcapacity.
Investors are cashing in on the global reflationary trade.
Shares of Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd , China's
biggest integrated copper producer, have surged over 60 percent
in the past year in Shanghai and 85 percent in Hong Kong.
But heady increases in China's commodity futures market,
especially for iron ore, metal reinforcing bars and coking coal
used in steel production, have added to policymakers' worries
about speculative price bubbles.
Worries about speculation and debt risks led the central
bank to move to a tightening bias in recent months, not
inflation, analysts say.
"Inflation is not the main driver of monetary policy at the
moment...I do think they are going to tighten more this year,
but the main driver is credit risk and concerns of leverage and
what's going on in the property market," said Capital Economics'
Evans-Pritchard.
Banks in some big Chinese cities have started to reduce
discounts on mortgage rates for first-time home buyers,
newspapers have reported, joining recent steps to curb financial
risks stemming from years of loose credit conditions.
