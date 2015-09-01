Impact of China's stock market volatility contained-NDRC

BRIEF-US Foods Holding files 30 mln share offering by selling stockholders
* Files for offering of up to 30.0 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHVwQ7 Further company coverage:
BEIJING, Sept 1 The impact of China's stock market volatility is contained, while the country needs to be able to withstand such volatility to pursue market reforms, the country's top economic planning body said on Tuesday.
Ning Jizhe, Vice Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission(NDRC), told a briefing that China need to work hard to meet its 2015 economic growth target as turbulence in global stock and commodity markets would affect China's economy.
He reiterated that China would pursue active fiscal policy and stable monetary policy this year.
Chinese shares have plunged nearly 40 percent since their peak in mid-June despite a series of unprecedented official measures aimed at supporting the market.
(Reporting By Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Company is reviewing possible strategic alternatives for business
* Goldman Sachs Group - effective as of March 1, Sarah Smith, current controller, chief accounting officer will become EVP and global head of compliance