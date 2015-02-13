UPDATE 2-China entering New Year with fewer crackers, less pork, more thrift

By Sue-Lin Wong
SHANGHAI Feb 13 The coming Lunar New Year will
be a damp squib for Ding Shen, the 34-year-old owner of
Beautiful Scenery Fireworks, who like a lot of China's
entrepreneurs is counting the cost of an economy growing at its
slowest for nearly a quarter of century.
"If you don't have money, you're not going to buy
fireworks," said Ding, who runs a store in Shanghai and a
factory in the south-central province Hunan.
Fireworks, an essential part of the celebrations, are
traditionally set off everywhere - on streets, in courtyards and
even off rooftops - during the week-long holiday.
But they are an expense that people can easily cut.
"We've seen our domestic sales drop 40 percent and the
fundamental reason has been because of China's economic
slowdown," said Ding.
His comments were echoed by other firework makers who also
listed stricter safety regulations and heightened concerns over
air pollution as reasons for depressed sales.
For many Chinese the coming year holds even less promise
than 2014, when growth slowed to a 24-year-low of 7.4 percent. A
weak property market, slowing inflation and deteriorating
domestic and foreign demand all point to further
gloom.
As consumers tighten their belts, the price of pork - known
as China's indispensable meat - has also been hit.
Pork prices tend to rise in the month before the holiday.
But this year, according to official data, they slipped, albeit
marginally, to 24.8 yuan ($4) per kilogram in January from 24.9
yuan in December.
"Usually corporate gifts include pork products like dried
meat but that has declined significantly this year," said Pan
Chenjun, a senior analyst at Rabobank.
Other analysts said record levels of pork production in 2014
also kept prices under pressure.
Bookings for the Lunar New Year Eve dinner on Feb. 18 are as
high as ever, according to Zhu Xiaochao, media manager for Xiao
Nan Guo Restaurants, which serve Shanghainese food in 80
restaurants across China.
Customers, however, were opting for cheaper set menus.
China's e-commerce king, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.,
this year opted not to give its employees red envelopes that
contain bonus cash, known by the Chinese name "hongbao".
On the Internet, some bloggers in China complained about
their pathetic New Year packets.
"Our company gave me a bonus - three boxes of apples to
share between six people, what is this!" said Weibo user 'Duzuo
Chitang'.
($1 = 6.2439 Chinese yuan)
