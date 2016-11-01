UPDATE 2-China Oct factory activity expands at fastest pace in over 2 years

* China Oct factory activity strongest since July 2014
* Service sector growth accelerates to highest since late
2015
* Smaller firms seeing long-awaited improvement
* Readings suggest economy steadying, may be better balanced
* Construction booming but housing rally may be peaking
(Adds analyst quotes, details)
By Yawen Chen and Kevin Yao
BEIJING, Nov 1 Activity in China's manufacturing
sector expanded at the fastest pace in over two years in October
thanks to a construction boom, with smaller firms growing more
upbeat, suggesting the world's second-largest economy is
stabilising and getting on steadier footing.
Signs of a more broader-based recovery will be welcomed by
the government amid growing views that a housing rally may have
peaked. Much of China's better-than-expected growth this year
has been highly reliant on spending by often inefficient state
firms as private investment languished.
The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 51.2
in October, much stronger than September and the highest reading
since July 2014.
Economists had expected a far more modest reading of 50.4,
in line with the previous month. Levels above 50 indicate an
expansion in activity on a monthly basis.
China's economy expanded at a steady 6.7 percent clip in the
third quarter and looks set to hit Beijing's full-year target of
6.5 to 7 percent, fueled by stronger government infrastructure
spending, record bank lending and a red-hot property market that
are adding to a growing pile of debt.
The construction spree has fueled stronger demand and higher
prices for building materials from cement to steel, boosting
sales for related companies from engineering firms to property
agents. Global construction equipment maker Caterpillar
said last week it sees further modest improvement in 2017.
"The significant improvement in PMI is largely driven by
commodity prices," said Singapore-based economist Zhou Hao at
Commerzbank.
Beijing's plans to cut excess industrial capacity and
factories' need to replenish low inventories are also buoying
prices for commodities such as coal and steel, and boosting
profits, said David Qu, a Shanghai-based economist from ANZ.
Factory output accelerated in October, with the sub-index
rising to 53.3 in October from 52.8 in September.
Total new orders also showed solid improvement, rising to
52.8 from September's 50.9. But new export orders contracted
slightly, pointing to persistent sluggishness in global demand
that has weighed on Asia's export-reliant economies for nearly
two years.
A similar business survey showed activity in China's
services sector expanded at the fastest pace since December
2015, with the official reading picking up to 54.0 in October
from 53.7 in September.
PRIVATE SECTOR PICKING UP?
Both the official factory survey and a private survey by
Caixin/Markit showed conditions were improving for smaller and
medium-sized Chinese firms, which have struggled for traction as
Beijing relies more on large state firms to spur activity.
The Caixin survey showed output expanded at the quickest
pace since March 2011.
If the trend does not prove to be a flash in the pan, it may
suggest that government efforts to revive weak private
investment are starting to pay off. Private investment growth
picked up to 4.5 percent in September after falling to record
lows in recent months.
"I suspect the growth has more to do with a recovery in
private investment," said Capital Economics' Julian
Evans-Pritchard in Singapore.
"The government has been doing a lot to lower the borrowing
costs for the private sector. But I doubt the strength will
sustain as those measures are not fundamental reforms," He said.
IS GROWTH SUSTAINABLE?
While Asian stock markets edged higher after the upbeat
China reports, financial markets remain unconvinced about how
long the rebound can last, especially given the rapid rise in
debt being used to fuel growth, said Cliff Tan, East Asia head
of global markets research at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
ANZ economist Qu agreed the economy is not out of the woods.
"China is still cutting excessive capacity in heavy
industries and the global economy is still quite sluggish."
Despite the apparent surge in domestic demand, manufacturers
continued to cut jobs, the factory surveys showed.
Signs are also growing that the housing boom which has
helped support the economy this year may be peaking.
A measure of construction activity remained robust at 61.8,
little changed from September, but a property sector reading
contracted.
House prices and sales have cooled in recent weeks as more
cities impose restrictions on purchases to curb soaring home
prices.
(Reporting by Yawen Chen, Cheng Fang, and Kevin Yao; Editing by
Kim Coghill)