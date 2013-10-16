China c.bank sees credit expansion pressure amid FX inflows

BEIJING Oct 16 China faces upward pressures on
credit expansion due to rising capital inflows, the central bank
said on Wednesday, after data showed upbeat bank lending growth
in September.
Chinese banks made 787 billion yuan ($128.6 billion) worth of
new yuan loans in September, higher than a forecast of 650
billion yuan and more than the previous month's 711.3 billion
yuan, central bank data showed on Monday.
The central bank will stick to its prudent policy with some
fine-tuning and keep banking system liquidity at appropriate
levels, it said in a statement on its website, www.pbc.gov.cn.
The People's Bank of China also pleded to forge ahead with
interest rate reforms in a step-by-step way.